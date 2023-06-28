OPINION: What is going on with State Parks, FOIA, the governor?

When is a meeting not a meeting?

Apparently, when Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it isn't.

Or so, it would seem lately.

Perhaps, she can better define what is an email summons to the members of the Arkansas State Tourism Board members to appear at the state capitol?

Is that a meeting?

And doesn't such a conclave of these board members constitute a public board meeting?

The late U.S. Senator Dale Bumpers, himself a former occupant of the second story executive office in the Arkansas State capitol building, as governor paraphrased the situation best:

"When they say it isn't about a meeting, you can bet it is about a meeting."

Again, I remind voters of Gov. Sanders' second Faubusian moment: "Just because I said it, as governor, doesn't make it so."

Sanders, through a spokesman, says the conclave was not a meeting.

I beg to differ.

What a mess down in Little Rock affecting the State Park System.

As the Hutchinson administration departed the state capitol, Gov. Sanders appointed Mike Mills, the ever popular and successful outfitter from along the Buffalo River to lead the department as Secretary of the Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism.

Mills, very favorable in almost every corner of the parks, heritage, trails, and tourism sector, immediately took to visiting every state park in the state.

He documented the visits on Facebook and other social media daily showing sometimes zany selfies with staff at various locations.

But what was he doing? Was he on a mission via Gov. Sanders?

We may never know.

After this whirlwind tour and the Legislature adjourning from the state capitol, Mills tried at least three times to schedule a meeting with the governor or the First Gentleman Bryan Sanders, who has been given a tourism seat to lead the state in expanding the Arkansas outdoors on bike trails, hiking and other eco-related tourism.

Neither was able to meet with Mills.

So, this happened next.

Mills on June 2 sent in a "resignation" letter. Nothing of substance other than he was "stepping down," less than six months on the job.

There was a lukewarm response from the governor and an almost immediate elevation of a well-known administrator to the spot.

But then something leaked out.

Mills was apparently operating on some type of "assessment directive from someone" – was it Governor Sanders? Through her paid spokesman – never in public directly – Sanders denies she had anything to do with ordering the assessment.

The result was said to be a 13% reduction in employees, a recommended closure of seven state parks (some of which are county parks taken over by the state and have little to no on-site staff) and other changes – such as adding food concessions at sites to raise revenue.

The interim leader, Shea Lewis, said the governor "never gave direction... to close parks or reduce park personnel."

The governor's spokesman viciously replied, "Our governor is committed to elevating our state parks, not closing them, or firing excellent and dedicated Parks staff..."

Several in the governor's corner tried to lay the blame on former Secretary of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Stacy Hurst of the Hutchinson administration.

Hurst, who weathered eight years of the press and public scrutiny over her decisions, was not going to be the "fall gal" on this screw up.

She denied quickly and forcefully these guidelines for cuts and closures were not from her time at PTSH or from her former boss Asa Hutchison.

I believe Hurst. She made some mistakes at the helm when she held the wheel, but she never tried to lay off her errors on someone else.

I tend to think all the members of the state Parks and Tourism board, meeting with Sanders in a closed-door session, knew they were in the wrong to do so.

But bucking the governor's will or orders to whom you serve at her pleasure will only get you standing on the sidelines and quickly in this administration.

Her spokesman said the email calling the commissioners to town was not a meeting – even though the text in the email called it a meeting.

So, what is going on with the state Parks, Heritage, and Tourism these days?

Stay tuned.

Not even a planned business trip to Paris, France, this week can straighten this mess out.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.