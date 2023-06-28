Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Nicholas Myers, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Beauchamp, 39, of Huntsville, was cited June 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Aaron Rhodes, 27, of Lincoln, was cited June 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Larry Henderson, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited June 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michaeleen Peters, 55, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Larson, 33, of Cave Springs, was arrested June 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Chrstopher Chambless, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 3 on domestic battery third degree.

William Pitts, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited June 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lorenzo Danaby, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alaina Loy, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 10 in connection with terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct.

Carlos Vanbrunt-Hamilton, 33 of Prairie Grove, was cited June 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nathan Carera, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 11 in connection with domestic battery third degree, assault on a family or household member second degree.

Chasitis Dersam, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Leonel Rodriguez, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited June 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Samantha Chesner, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited June 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Chelsy Jones, 20, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brett Bowden, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June June 14 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving.

Betty Elmore, 45, of Watts, was arrested June 16 in connection with DWI, open container, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, reckless driving.

Marty Elkins, 56, of Fayetteville, was cited June 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Howard Elmore, 42, of Stilwell, Okla., was cited June 19 on a warrant in connection with harassment.

Zachary Duffield, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited June 18 in connection with theft of property, terroristic threatening.

Violet Banda-Zamora, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 18 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

FARMINGTON

Craig Drain, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dangelo Harden, 34, of Farmington, was arrested June 17 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Samuel Elvins, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested June 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Starr, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tristian Triplett, 31, of Farmington, was arrested June 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Birmingham, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 21 in connection with contempt.

Jeffery Henderson, 54, of Lincoln, was arrested June 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sean Fleishman, 52, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Linus Williams, 18, of Farmington, was arrested June 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.