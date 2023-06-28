Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove school resource officers Vanessa Goodwin, left, Jacob Rollins and Cpl. Travis Stills invited children to drop by the pavilion at Prairie Grove Public Library on June 15 for a free popsicle. They called their free event, "Pops with Cops."

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove school resource officers Vanessa Goodwin, left, Jacob Rollins and Cpl. Travis Stills treat Emmitt Styles with a popsicle during their event, "Pops with Cops" on June 15. The SROs invited children to drop by the pavilion at Prairie Grove Public Library for their free freezer pop. This week, the officers will be involved with the their second annual Junior Police Academy.

