RELIGION: God’s mission for Jonah to warn Ninevah via a ‘fish’

One of the most fascinating Bible stories I remember from my childhood is that of Jonah. I couldn't count the number of times and the number of teachers who, using flannel graph boards and characters they stuck on them, recounted the story of "Jonah and the Whale."

Now, my generation was still enamored with the 1940 Disney movie "Pinocchio," which featured a whale that could swallow a party barge, with room to spare. So believing that Jonah could be swallowed by a whale was easy for a 6-year-old. There was lots of room in there. At least enough for Geppetto and a cat. (Plus the party barge.)

The problem was, most whales are not designed to eat anything larger than krill, which are shrimp-like crustaceans which average about 2 inches in length. So that was a problem. And of course another problem was that whale stomachs aren't big enough to park a party barge.

It'll probably come as no surprise, then, to discover that the Hebrew word for what swallowed Jonah is actually more accurately translated "fish." In other words, what swallowed Jonah was some type of sea creature. Now we know there are many types of sea creatures that could swallow a man, from great white sharks, to great big carp, and even, yes, a species of whale called a sperm whale. So that's possible, although I suspect Jonah's accommodations were less like camping out on a lake and more like being squished inside a soft taco.

No, the miracle wasn't that Jonah was swallowed by a big fish. The miracle was that Jonah was alive inside that big fish for three days. You have to believe that at some point Jonah would have run out of breathable air, and would have, literally, become "fish food."

But that didn't happen. And it didn't happen for a couple of reasons.

First, God had a mission for Jonah. A mission that Jonah had not yet completed. Jonah was to go into the heart of the Assyrian Empire to its capital city, Nineveh, and tell its people that the empire would fall and the city would be destroyed if they did not repent from the wickedness in which they were immersed. God intended for Jonah to complete that mission.

Second, it appears that God wanted Jonah -- and only Jonah -- to complete the mission. So God was going to do whatever it took to "encourage" Jonah to hit the road for Nineveh, even if it took a storm and a big fish to provide that encouragement. And since Jonah was the man appointed for the job, God kept him alive inside the sea creature to make sure he arrived in Nineveh intact, even though he probably looked -- and smelled -- really bad.

Some folks laugh at the idea of a sea creature swallowing a man. But anyone who does just a little bit of research knows it's possible. And if you believe in a God that performs miracles, keeping a man alive inside a big fish is child's play.

"For with God nothing is impossible." – Luke 1:37

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.)