RELIGION: Strong mainline convictions vs. LGBTQ lifestyle

It's very difficult to state the difference between conservative and liberal these days without confronting the issues involved. Once the issue has been identified, it then becomes somewhat easy to claim one's reaction to it is either conservative or liberal. Otherwise, most of the rhetoric is either political or pedantic.

Recently, it was reported that at least 67 United Methodist churches in Arkansas disaffiliated themselves from the United Methodist denomination. More broadly, 550 churches in Texas did the same thing. According to the United Methodist official newsletter, around 2,500 out of some 30,000 churches have disaffiliated themselves from the United Methodist Church. Why is this happening and is the same thing happening among other denominations?

Statistics are not readily available for all major religious denominations, so it is difficult to know how widespread this movement is. However, the disaffiliating churches within the United Methodists have done a lot to clarify the issues. It was recently reported that the 67 churches in Arkansas are a part of a larger schism within mainline Protestant denominations, ostensibly over the propriety of same-sex marriage and the ordination of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, queer) clergy. In reality, the disagreement touches over a broader array of cultural touchpoints involving sexuality, gender and religious pluralism.

Obviously, the key issue involved here centers in the strong convictions mainline Christians have about the LGBTQ movement, and it may be assumed it is not located merely among United Methodist congregations. Christians have been taught throughout generations that God created a man and a woman and expected them to mate and produce children in order to populate the world. Hollywood stepped in and popularized women loving women and men loving men, and then stepped further and blew the lid off of Pandora's Box. Now the focus is upon the individual and apparently anything is both possible and okay.

Christians all across our country are taking issue with this conclusion. Many of them may be willing to acknowledge the various biblical arguments both condemning and supporting homosexuality, but they are not willing to go any further. For them, the rest appears weird to say the least.

It is apparent that there are a lot of people in our country espousing these lifestyles. So, what do we do about it? Our legal system is not qualified to deal with opposing lifestyles; and, for that matter, neither are the various church councils. It's possible to talk about these issues and to argue about them, but in the end it has never been possible to dictate someone else's lifestyle. On the other hand, some lifestyles are viable and produce community living, while others are disruptive and too often lead to death and destruction. Sodom and Gomorrah are biblical examples where deviate sexual lifestyles ended in their destruction.

So, what should Christians be doing? Disaffiliating oneself from churches that do not believe the same as we do is one effort at correction, and those kind of efforts have been practiced throughout the history of Christianity. That's basically why we have so many different churches and religious organizations in our country and around the world. On the one hand, it is a solution to disagreement; on the other hand, it is a blight upon Christians who cannot find a way to live together. Regardless, disaffiliating does solve a lot of immediate problems.

At a deeper level, there appears to some kind of DNA in our systems that allows so much freedom in our families that no one really cares about divergent viewpoints. It's simply accepted that children are going to be different. That may be true, but it also is true that we need to work harder at teaching our children the things that hold us together instead of dividing us. The breakdown of the family has produced far more problems in our country than we realize. It is symbolized among the parents who begin wringing their hands in distress over their children far too late to impose corrections. That's why the Bible says, "Train a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it. (Proverbs 22:6)."

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.