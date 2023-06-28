Resident again addresses council about drainage problems

FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council took no action at its June 12 meeting although it received more public comment from Phyllis Young regarding flood damage from drainage problems affecting her property.

According to Enterprise-Leader archives, Young told the council on Jan. 9 during its public comment period the Goose Creek Village subdivision is running most of its drainage onto her property, following up on her attendance along with others who live on Goose Creek Road at the Dec. 19 planning commission meeting to speak against the preliminary plat for 101 lots in Phase 5 of Goose Creek Village.

During its June 12 meeting, Farmington City Council approved minutes from its May 8 meeting, in which city attorney Jay Moore "advised the council regarding Phyllis Young's previous public comments and request that due to pending litigation filed by Phyllis Young, that he would not recommend them going to her property or speaking with her about this matter, that it was in the courts system now."

According to the May 8 council minutes, Young "asked the council to use their authority to reverse the approval of Goose Creek Village Phase 5 until the drainage is corrected, before they build any more homes."

Young owns 72 acres adjacent to the Goose Creek Village Subdivision and extended an invitation to Mayor Ernie Penn, city engineer Chris Brackett and the city council to see the impact for themselves at the May 8 meeting.

"It's happening all the time now. Before when we had three inches of rain it would flood," Young said while offering public comment during the June 12 council meeting.

She told council members on June 12, now it only takes between four-tenths to half-an-inch of rain and water floods her property.

"It's done numerous damage to my property. There's trash all over my land," Young said.

In recent years, the city's addressed flooding related to development in other areas including along Garland McKee Road and Rosebay Lane in the Meadow Sweet Subdivision.

According to Enterprise-Leader archives on July 13, 2020, the city council authorized $275,000 plus closing costs to buy a house at 11155 Rosebay Lane valued at $225,000. The house was demolished as part of an engineering design to route a creek across the lot to an alignment closer to the natural flow of water that existed before construction of the Meadow Sweet Subdivision.

That's similar to relief Young's attorneys asked for in a Jan. 18, 2023, court filing seeking a preliminary injunction against various developers involved in the Goose Creek Village Subdivision construction.

According to the affidavit, as the plaintiff, Young seeks that the channel constructed on the subdivision that directs the drainage water from the subdivision onto her property be returned to the condition as it existed prior to any construction being performed on the subdivision.

City council provides a public comment at the beginning of each meeting, but as part of this time, council members do not respond or take any action. They reserve the right to consider or address any complaints or comments at a later time.

The council took the following actions at its June 12 meeting, approval of its June 13, 2022 minutes as amended by City Clerk Kelly Penn, who said a legislative audit found an ordinance had been left out of the minutes; established July 4 as the date for the city's fireworks display; approved removal of various items from inventory that are under the current threshold in value as recommended and itemized by Fire Chief Bill Hellard; adopted a revised personnel policy; approved the rezoning of property at 102 Cynthia Ave. from R-1, single family residential, to R-O, residential office, as requested by Melton Hall; and waived requirements of competitive bidding for the purchase of a new brush truck from Banner Fire Equipment for the fire department.