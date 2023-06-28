Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance. Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 5

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington.

Priority violations: Chicken in prepared dish was at 154 degrees. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Outside dry storage has moderate hole in door and gaps where the floor and walls meet. Cook is wearing a watch. The roof of the outdoor dry storage area has fuzzy growths.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette