Tucker’s final save results in East win

CONWAY -- When the 80 minutes of regulation wrapped up Friday night, both teams huddled on the sideline, unsure of what was next to come.

It was only as the ball was placed on the spot 12 yards away from the goal in the south end zone of the University of Central Arkansas' Estes Stadium during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys soccer game that Conway's Jackson Tucker realized what was about to happen, penalty kicks.

Tucker made a pair of saves for the East squad, including the game-winner in sudden-death penalties, lifting his team to a 5-4 shootout victory after the game was tied 2-2 through regulation. Rogers' Diego Morales scored the opener for the West, earning team MVP honors, while Tucker was named the East's MVP and Joe T. Robinson's Ethan Caldwell was named overall MVP.

"It's a little nerve wracking," Tucker said of going to penalties. "But it's fun for a goalkeeper to be able to go out there and win it for your team."

After Morales put the West up 1-0 in the 18th minute, bending a shot toward the far post and around the goalkeeper, the East answered just before halftime.

A charge down the left wing by Crossett's Christian Mondragon drew a foul in the West's 18-yard box and set up a penalty attempt for Jonesboro centerback Clay Glomski.

While Lincoln's Jakkson Grisham was able to make a diving save on the initial attempt by Glomski, Brookland's Cesar Alvarado barrelled in from outside the box to poke home the rebound and tie the game at 1-1.

Glomski made amends shortly after halftime, firing a shot off a short corner and hitting the underside of the crossbar to send the ball over the goal line for the East's first lead at 2-1 with 36 minutes to play.

But De Queen's Edwin Baltazar pulled the West back into a tie in the 70th minute, controlling a loose ball with a couple of clever touches before sliding it into the net at the near post.

That set up the game's dramatic finish.

Tucker made his first save after the first three penalties were converted, diving to his right to stop Morales and putting the East up 2-1 through two rounds.

His Conway teammate, Will Childers, couldn't give the East the lead, however, pulling his shot wide of the left post, and the next five penalties found the back of the goal with ease, extending things into a sixth sudden-death round.

Mondragon rocketed his attempt into the right side for a 5-4 lead before making way for Tucker to stop Baltazar's would-be game-extending try.

Tucker admitted he was just guessing on most of the penalties, but the soon-to-be Southwestern (Texas) University player appeared to have pretty decent instincts.

"It was just a cool experience to be named an All-Star," Tucker said. "Even though I don't know most of these guys [on the East], it was super fun."