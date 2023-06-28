Unforgettable All-Star experience

CONWAY -- Saturday's Arkansas High School Coaches Association girls All-Star girls basketball game provided a wonderful opportunity for Farmington's Jenna Lawrence to enjoy the game at a rare level.

Fun became the consensus of the week.

Lawrence's high school coach, Farmington's Brad Johnson, served as an assistant on the West coaching staff.

"We had a great time. It was fun coaching one more high school event with Jenna playing. Reese Shirey was the manager so she got to practice and participate as well," Johnson said.

Together Johnson, Lawrence and Shirey have collected 70 wins against only three losses over the past two seasons with back-to-back undefeated conference championships, district and regional titles.

"It was good to be around all the people we've played and meet new people," Shirey said. The game itself, the environment, the atmosphere was just incredible."

Lawrence now moves on to collegiate status as a freshman at the University of Arkansas on the women's basketball team. One last high school hurrah hit the spot. Lawrence scored eight points in the first quarter, pushing the West out to a 16-9 lead. She finished with 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks.

"I really had fun getting to play with my high school buddies. I got to hang out with Reese Shirey. It was an experience I'll never forget," Lawrence said.

Shirey knows her friend won't be far away at the university, yet celebrated what she deemed, "One last, we're here together moment."

"It was really cool, I loved it," Shirey said.

She helped Johnson at the coaches' clinic, which adds to her experience. There's a possibility Shirey, whose father, Jason Shirey, is Farmington's head softball coach, may enter the coaching ranks one day.

Among it's many benefits, the All-Star game allows players to set aside rivalries and the "must win" mentality that intensifies first-round regional games and state tournament contests where it's win or go home disappointed.

Lawrence established relationships with West All-Star teammates, Lauren Carver and Kyleigh Scoggins, whom she went head-to-head against twice for the Class 4A State championship in both 2022 and 2023. Nashville won the 2022 game, 41-40, on a last-second 3-pointer while Lawrence led Farmington to the 2023 title with a key putback late in a 65-61 victory on March 9 at Bank OZK Arena in downtown Hot Springs.

She also got to build camaraderie with Morriton's Cheyanne Kemp, who was named All-Star MVP. Kemp shot well, making 8-of-11 field goals with a 3-pointer for 18 points, 2 assists and 2 rebounds. although she did not play in the first two quarters.

Lawrence also enjoyed playing with Gentry's Alyssa McCarty, whose personal repertoire includes frequent drives to the basket, shots that Lawrence at 6-feet-3 tried to either block or contest while playing on the interior of Farmington's defense. Forays to the hoop were a big part of the games of Carver, Scoggins, and Kemp, too, but this time instead of having to defend those skilled, talented players, they were teammates.

"I also got to play with my rivals, Lauren Carver and Kyleigh Scoggins, from Nashville. We hung out a lot and I got to talk to Cheyanne Kemp and Alyssa McCarty. I'm happy I got to know them better. It shows how much basketball impacts our lives," Lawrence said.

The West never trailed, racking up a a 48-25 halftime lead on the way to an 84-66 win over the East at the Farris Center at the University of Central Arkansas. Five periods are played in the All-Star game and the West continued to outscore the East, 36-31, over the final two quarters.

Kemp contributed a trio of scores, highlighted by a steal and score on the run, and Bergman's Maddi Holt knocked down a trifecta to push the West lead to 23 points at halftime.

The East made a run in the second half, closing the gap to 54-45 on a 3-point play by Cabot's Layla Reese and a bucket in the paint by North Little Rock's April Edwards.

Kemp broke the run by taking a defensive rebound the length of the floor and scoring.

Morris came back with a 3-pointer for the East, but Kemp finished a drive and sank a free throw to provide the West with a 61-48 cushion going into the final quarter.

Holt scored 12 points and added eight rebounds to earn the Outstanding Player award for the West.

Morris was named the East Outstanding Player with 15 points while Reese had 12 points and 7 rebounds, and Janiyah Tucker of West Memphis chipped in 9 points.