West wins on Funk’s TD catch

CONWAY -- Peyton Funk showed why he holds Farmington's single season receiving yardage record in the West's 37-34 come-from-behind win over the East in Saturday's All-Star football contest.

The 2023 Farmington graduate, who signed with Quachita Baptist to play college football on March 15, had 71 receptions, for 1,100 yards, averaging 15.5-yards-per-catch and 100 yards per-game with 12 touchdowns for his senior season..

Funk hauled in the game-winning touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Charleston quarterback Brandon Scott with just over a minute left, giving the West a 37-34 victory in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at the University of Central Arkansas' Estes Stadium.

Coaches called a "screen-and-go" so Funk faked a block, but as he got by the defender, the East defensive back realizing he was about to get beat, reached out and grabbed the back of Funk's jersey. Funk fought that off and also had a 14-yard scoring reception to give the West a two score first quarter lead.

Scott completed 15 of 18 passes for 189 yards and 4 touchdowns and carried the ball 5 times for 25 yards and one rushing touchdown to capture MVP honors, working with his head coach Ricky May.

Former Lincoln coach Brad Harris, saw one of his offensive lineman, Benton's Karter Sanders, earn positional MVP honors along with Van Buren wide receiver Malachi Henry, Malvern defensive lineman Leonard Leach, Siloam Springs kicker Ronald Mancia and Conway defensive back Wade Simpson.

Henry turned in a major impact for the West with 9 receptions for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The future UCA Bear scored on a 26-yard touchdown catch to cap the West's first drive. He ran a gadget play on the second series, throwing a 33-yard wide-receiver pass to Scott, which led to Funk's 14-yard touchdown.

"We knew we could get on their safeties, so I faked a corner route and got to the middle of the field. The quarterback threw a strike to me," Funk said.

Funk also had nine receptions for better than a hundred yards with two touchdowns and appreciated the opportunity presented to leave an impact on the field.

"They threw it to me a lot. Man, it was a blessing to go out there with a bunch of guys from other schools and represent our school and represent them well," Funk said.

Henry scored again on the West's third possession, taking a 48-yard pass to the house as the West built a 20-0 first quarter lead.

The East rallied, using a pair of touchdown completions by North Little Rock's Malachi Gober to Izard County's Malachi Cruz and connection between Little Rock Catholic teammates Sam Sanders to Colton Eichler.

The East scored twice in just over three minutes midway through the third quarter to cut the West lead to 23-21.

The West answered on Scott's rushing touchdown to go up 30-21, but after forcing a three-and-out at the end of the third quarter fumbled a punt to start the fourth.

Sanders engineered consecutive touchdown drives, scoring on a 3-yard keeper with 8:04 showing, and replicated that scoring drive on the heels of Simpson's interception of Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston.

Gober ran for the go-ahead touchdown, his second score of the contest. He finished with 117 rushing yards on 10 carries to pace the East.

Funk came up with a clutch reception, fighting off a defender as the West stopped the East's momentum with a 5-play touchdown drive.

"In that moment we were down with about a minute-and-a-half left so to catch the game-winning touchdown, it just felt good," Funk said.