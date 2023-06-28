What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Musician and artist Shira will provide live music Saturday, July 1 at Farmington Farmers Market, held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

FARMERS MARKET

Lincoln Farmers Market has been changed to 5-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, beginning June 29. It is held at Appletown Store, 1862 Pridemore Drive. The farmers market is sponsored by Appletown and Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

ALL-ALUMNI REUNION

Lincoln All-Alumni reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday July 9 at the Lincoln High School, U.S. Highway 62, east of Lincoln. Donations will be collected for future scholarships to seniors. Please try to come to visit with other alumni.

PRAIRIE GROVE

PG BATTLEFIELD STATE PARK EVENTS

Map to the Past, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 30. Meet at the school house.

Pioneer games, 11-11:30 a.m., Friday, June 30. Meet at the school house.

Nature journaling, 1-2 p.m., Friday, June 30. Meet at Hindman Hall. No skill or experience is necessary.

Historic house tour, 2-3 p.m., Friday, June 30. Meet at Hindman Hall. Tickets are $6 adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free.

Battlefield tour, 3-4 p.m., Friday, June 30. Meet at Hindman Hall for the one-half-mile walk.

FARMERS MARKET

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on Buchanan Street next to Mock Park. The market is sponsored by Main Street Prairie Grove.