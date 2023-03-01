Busting a zone

MORRILTON -- Dardanelle clogged up the middle behind the shot-blocking of 6-feet-7 junior Chase Jordan so Farmington (35-0) swung its offense to Sam Kirkman on the patio.

Lounging on the perimeter in fine fashion, Kirkman knocked down seven 3-pointers as the Cardinals beat the Sand Lizards, 76-55, for the 4A North Regional title at Morrilton Saturday.

With the Sand Lizards eyeballing "Key Performer" Layne Taylor (18 points, 17 assists) everywhere he went, the junior guard devoted his attention to setting up his teammates for open shots. Kirkman started the second half and became one of the recipients firing at will.

Braden Miller's trey capped a 10-4 Dardanelle run to start the third quarter that slashed Farmington's lead to 40-37 with just inside six minutes left in the period.

Kirkman answered with the first of his seven triples. Then, with the Cardinals hanging onto a 47-40 advantage after a pair of Jaxon Berry (19 points, "TGHT" honors) scores on feeds by Layne Taylor, Kirkman singed the nets, burning the Sand Lizards three times from downtown in less than a minute and stretching the cushion out to 56-40.

Farmington's lead never dipped below 11 points after that, although Dardanelle's Braden Tanner hit 3 of 3 free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt.

Berry took a pass from Layne Taylor and matched that from the corner. A 5-0 mini run brought the Sand Lizards within 59-48 as the third quarter waned. Layne Taylor milked the clock before hitting Cameron Crisman for a spot-up trifecta to make it 62-48 going into the fourth quarter.

The duo hooked up again for another Crisman 3-pointer to start the fourth and the Sand Lizards staggered. Crisman was recognized as the "TNT" honoree for the game.

Kirkman earned "Charge Chain" honors by drawing an offensive foul on Robert Millard, then busted a three at the other end 30 seconds later. Tanner hit a pair of foul shots for Dardanelle but Layne Taylor put on a clinic. He spun into the paint off dribble penetration and handed out an assist to Berry.

Sand Lizard fans showed a little life when Jordan threw down a two-handed slam on a run-out, but Kirkman squelched any momentum Dardanelle thought to generate by snapping his seventh triple of the night and Farmington head girls basketball coach Brad Johnson, who grew up in Dardanelle, could almost hear echoes of his childhood with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback "Dandy" Don Meredith turned announcer for Monday Night Football in the 1970s and 1980s singing, "Turn out the lights, the party's over ..."

Dardanelle came out hot, knocking down 11 of 16 field goals in the first half, yet Farmington never allowed the Sand Lizards to go on a big run, thanks in part to Caleb Blakely's efforts at containing, which earned him the "Lockdown Defender" award.

Josh Blakely (6 points, 14 rebounds) took home the "Board Belt" award. He rejected a shot by Jordan in the first quarter that ended with Dardanelle nursing a 9-8 lead and drew a charging foul that gave Farmington an extra possession leading to Layne Taylor's 3-point play early in the second quarter.

Farmington twice overcame 5-point deficits in the second, using a 23-9 run over a five minute period to move ahead, 36-27 at halftime. The Cardinals would hit 14 3-pointers in the contest against Dardanelle's 3-2 zone.

With the victory in hand Farmington claimed the regional championship and a No. 1 seed going into this week's Class 4A State tournament at Blytheville. The Cardinals will take on the winner of a first-round game between No. 3 South Mills and No. 4 East Joe T. Robinson on Thursday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Tanner scored 23 points to lead Dardanelle with Millard adding 11.

Despite the loss, Dardanelle receives a first-round bye at state and awaits the winner of No. 2 South Watson Chapel versus No. 3 East Brookland. The Sand Lizards begin Class 4A State tournament play on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Farmington 76, Dardanelle 55

Dardanelle^9^18^21^7^--^55

Farmington^8^28^12^28^--^76

Farmington (35-0): Sam Kirkman 7 0-0 21, Jaxon Berry 7 2-3 19, Layne Taylor 7 3-3 18, Josh Blakely 3 0-0 6, Cameron Crisman 2 0-0 6, Maddox Mahan 1 0-0 3, Sam Wells 1 0-0 2, Hunter Reaves 0 1-2 1. Totals 28 6-8 76.

Dardanelle (29-5): Braden Tanner 6 11-15 23, Robert Millard 3 3-6 11, Roderic Chaten Jr. 4 0-0 9, Chase Jordan 2 0-0 4, Creed Vega 2 0-2 4, Braden Miller 0 2-2 2, Ian Moore 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 16-27 55.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 14 (Kirkman 7, Berry 3, Crisman 2, L. Taylor, Mahan ). Dardanelle 3 (Millard 2, Chaten).