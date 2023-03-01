Cardinals quell Apache uprising 84-55

FARMINGTON -- Farmington jumped out to a 17-4 first quarter lead with five different players scoring on the way to an 83-55 blowout of Pottsville at the 4A North Regional.

The scary thing about that for the Apaches on Wednesday, Feb. 22, was only two of those points belonged to the Cardinals' leading scorer, Layne Taylor. They were getting hit from all sides and didn't know where the next punch might be coming from.

In a balanced attack Layne Taylor achieved a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists, while Jaxon Berry chipped in 19 points and six rebounds, and Caleb Blakely finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Farmington jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead, despite cold shooting from 3-point land. The Cardinals were just 1-for-10 on 3-point attempts in the first half. The Cardinal scoring dropped off in the second quarter with the first three buckets coming on putbacks by Josh Blakely, Berry and Caleb Blakely.

Pottsville got points from Carson Palmer, Landon Stanley and Landon Williams but at best the Apaches could only trade baskets in the second period.

Layne Taylor added a pair of free throws, then Kayden Hughes banked in a shot and Sam Wells added two foul shots after intercepting an outlet pass. Hunter Reaves scored on a well-thrown lob pass by Jaeden Newsom.

Farmington led 35-20 at halftime, then exploded for 28 points while holding Pottsville to 13 in the third quarter. A 12-5 run over the last 2:34 highlighted by Berry's steal and one-handed slam put the Apaches on the ropes, trailing 63-35.

Early in the fourth the Cardinals were shooting over a torrid 70 percent on 2-point field goals, but only 3 for 14 on 3-point attempts. Caleb Blakely made a steal lying face down on the hardwood and somehow delivered an outlet pass to Layne Taylor, who dribbled into the paint and powered the ball in while drawing a foul. His free throw was good expanding the margin to 71-44. Berry threw down another dunk off a steal midway through the fourth and Farmington coasted to a win.

With the victory Farmington earned a state tournament berth and advanced into Friday's semifinal. The Cardinals have scored 195 points in their last two games. In his 23 years as a head coach, Farmington's Johnny Taylor's now been part of six 30-win seasons, including three times at a non-football school where boys basketball teams get to play more games.

Landon Stanley led Pottsville with 12 points.

Farmington 83, Pottsville 55

Pottsville^8^12^15^20^--^55

Farmington^21^14^28^20^--^83

Farmington (32-0): Layne Taylor 8 3-3 19, Jaxon Berry 8 1-1 19, Caleb Blakely 9 0-0 18, Josh Blakely 5 1-4 11, Hunter Reaves 2 0-0 4, Kayden Hughes 2 0-0 4, Sam Kirkman 0-0 3, Maddox Teeter 1 0-0 3, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 2, Sam Wells 0 2-2 2. Totals 36 7-10 83.

Pottsville (14-13): Landon Stanley 6 0-0 12, Landon Williams 4 0-0 9, Landon Dailey 3 0-0 8, Landon Martin 3 0-0 6, Max Irwin 3 0-0 6, Evan Fugate 2 0-0 5, Nate Maggard 2 0-0 5, Carson Palmer 1 0-0 2, Nico Ybarra 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 0-0 55.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 4 (Berry 2, Kirkman, Teeter). Pottsville 5 (Dailey 2, Williams, Fugate, Maggard).