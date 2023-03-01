Cards’ defense denies Devil Dogs

MORRILTON -- For the tandem of Farmington head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor and his son, Layne Taylor, there's nothing like banishing the ghosts of tournaments past.

The Cardinals knocked off 4A-4 No. 2 seed, Morrilton, 70-54, on its home court Friday to advance into Saturday's 4A North Regional championship on the strength of a 38-point outing by Layne Taylor, who added 6 rebounds and 6 assists for good measure.

The supporting cast of Jaxon Berry (11 points, 6 rebounds), Josh Blakely (8 points, 8 rebounds), Caleb Blakely (5 points) and Cameron Crisman (5 points, 6 rebounds) fulfilled their roles for the Cardinals.

Prior to 2021, Farmington had not brought home a regional trophy since 2010 and Friday the Cardinals assured themselves of more hardware by avenging a 52-47 loss to Morrilton in the 2021 4A North Regional championship game at Ozark on Saturday.

Layne Taylor was then a freshman. He got off to a brilliant start, leading Farmington to a 15-7 advantage after one quarter in 2021. The Cardinals led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter in 2021 before Morrilton coach Keith Zackery tweaked his defense, switching out of a man into a 1-3-1 zone and finally a 2-2-1 half-court trap.

The Devil Dogs went on a 10-0 run, closing to 23-20 at halftime in 2021, then outscored Farmington 20-15 in the third and held off Layne Taylor and the Cardinals down the stretch.

There'd be no doing that for Morrilton this time. Layne Taylor picked his spots, persistently penetrating the paint to finish with 38 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Farmington (34-0) past Morrilton.

There were five lead changes in the first quarter as the teams matched up. The last occurred with a tenth of a second to spare when Layne Taylor drove into the paint and dished off to Caleb Blakely for a hoop and harm which erased a 17-18 deficit and put Farmington on top, 20-18.

That ignited an 18-4 Cardinal run showcasing the ball-handling skills of Layne Taylor as well as his teammates' ability to finish. Josh Blakely hit two free throws, Berry scored twice, and just to keep the Devil Dogs honest, Layne Taylor scored nine points in the run that culminated with his trey after Crisman pulled down an offensive rebound.

The margin was as much as 15 and the Cardinals held a 36-24 halftime advantage. They maintained the separation during the third quarter and went into the fourth with a 55-40 cushion.

Morrilton was never able to generate any kind of a threat in the fourth. Farmington led by as many as 19 points and kept the lead at 17 points much of the period.

Johnny Taylor praised the defensive efforts of Sam Wells and Crisman for their success in containing Ja Corey Mosey (13 points), and B.J. Woodruff (12 points). The Devil Dog duo wasn't so dynamic facing the defensive intensity and Crisman blocked a shot near the final minute to stamp his imprint on Farmington's 70-54 win.

Farmington 70, Morrilton 54

Farmington^20^16^19^15^--^70

Morrilton^18^6^16^14^--^54

Morrilton (19-6): Ja Corey Mosey 6 1-1 13, B.J. Woodruff 5 2-2 12, Yahir Ross 2 4-5 9, Destin Tate 4 1-1 9, Roderick Fondren 2 0-0 4, Markel Swinton 2 0-0 4, Malik Pleasant 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 8-11 54.

Farmington (33-0): Layne Taylor 14 8-9 38, Jaxon Berry 5 0-0 11, Josh Blakely 3 2-2 8, Caleb Blakely 2 1-1 5, Cameron Crisman 2 1-1 5, Sam Kirkman 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 12-13 70.

3-Point Goals -- Morrilton 1 (Ross). Farmington 4 (L. Taylor 2, Berry, Kirkman).