Dancin’ at the center

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader The number of women (and men) participating in line dancing at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center continues to increase. The biggest crowd to date showed up last week on Feb. 21. Line dancing is led by Lisa Bell Henson at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and lasts an hour. Henson leads a strength and stretching class at the senior center at 9 a.m. Fridays. The public is invited to try it out.

