Farmington man sentenced in federal court

FAYETTEVILLE – A Farmington man was sentenced Feb. 23 to 162 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on February 15, 2022, an officer with the Farmington Police Department was dispatched to a report of a suspicious male carrying a backpack who matched the description of a recent theft suspect. The officer located the male and made contact. The male identified himself as Robert James Poindexter, age 39. When the officer reviewed Poindexter's record, he showed to have a warrantless search waiver on file as a condition of being on probation.

The officer observed that Poindexter appeared to be intoxicated and asked Poindexter if he had anything illegal on him. Poindexter removed a pair of brass knuckles from his pocket and provided them to the officer. A search of Poindexter's person and backpack resulted in officers locating approximately 248 grams of suspected methamphetamine in three separate baggies, a large bag of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected methamphetamine was sent to the Department of Homeland Security forensic laboratory where it was tested and determined to be methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Farmington Police Department and the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.

Related court documents may be found on the Public Access to Electronic Records website @ www.pacer.gov.