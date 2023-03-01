Kirk signs with Missouri Southern

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Alaina Kirik achieved the distinction of becoming the first Prairie Grove girls soccer player to accept a college scholarship offer when she inked a commitment on Friday, Feb. 17.

Prairie Grove head girls soccer coach Tommy Roy heralded the milestone event as Kirik signed with Missouri Southern State University, of Joplin, Mo., while speaking at Tiger Arena.

"It's hard to make it to play college sports at any level. It's a good day to celebrate Alaina. It's a tribute to her hard work and dedication," Roy said.

Alaina's parents, Jobin and Becky Kirik, and her older brother Alex, a 2021 Prairie Grove graduate, accompanied her during the signing ceremony.

Alaina enjoys Roy in the classroom as much as the soccer field. Her favorite class is AP Government because "Coach Roy teaches it."

"He's funny. He's more serious on the practice field but he's also competitive and personal. He put a lot of hard work into getting me to play college," Alaina said.

Alaina carries a 4.0 grade-point average and plans to major towards becoming a pre-physician assistant.

Sade Boswell is in her first season as head women's soccer coach at Missouri Southern. She made the most attractive offer to Alaina, who has grown up playing club soccer for coaches Doug Estrada and Rusty Walker.

Alaina likes the coach, school and community and looks forward to attending Missouri Southern.

"I'm excited to play in college and also use their academic resources and to play soccer for another four years," Alaina said.

She carries a mdistinct goal into her senior season of soccer at Prairie Grove.

"Our goal as a team is to high press [pressure the ball] and get stronger. My individual goal is to work on my shooting," Alaina said.

In club soccer she plays outside back, concentrating on defense. Prairie Grove relies on her soccer sense, utilizing Alaina as a center midfielder.

"By playing club it made it easier for me to learn defense," Alaina said.

Roy has made a habit of training Alainia how to adapt her game to where she contributes offensively for the Lady Tigers and she appreciates his input.

"Coach Roy helps me to not think defensive first but offense because I'm very defensive-minded," Alaina said.

Alaina thanked Roy, Estrada and each coach who has invested in her development.

Rusty Walker, who coaches Bentonville club soccer, was on hand for her signing. Alaina played for him for a short period of time yet still benefits from his tutelage.

"He was always lifting me up, encouraging me and always pushing me to do good," Alaina said.

She didn't leave out Prairie Grove assistant girls soccer coach Kristen Walker.

"She makes sure we're good mentally and connected with our community," Alaina said.