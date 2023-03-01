Let’s fly a kite

CANE HILL -- The Cane Hill Kite Festival, after a two-year hiatus because of covid-19 concerns and then inclement weather, returns on Saturday, March 4, at Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill off Highway 45. The ranch is located up the hill across from the Cane Hill Post Office.

The festival starts at noon and goes until the last kite comes down, usually about 4:30-5 p.m. Cost is $1 kids, $2 adults and free for military families or for someone to come to just watch. Handicap preferred parking will be available.

Participants can bring their own kites or purchase one at the festival at prices that range from $1 to $16. Volunteers will host a kite hospital that's free for all participants to help with assembling kites or untangling kites.

Concessions on site will be provided as a fundraiser for the Blind Hope Cat Sanctuary.

Other activities at the festival will be a 50-cent raffle and each person may buy one 50-cent ticket. Large nylon kites will be given away at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. A special contest for kids only will be held after the 2 p.m. drawing: "guess how many armadillo holes were filled in."

Small prizes for very random and sometimes silly categories will be given out throughout the day.

In case of rain or snow, the fall back date is March 11.

Springfield Ranch is located in downtown Cane Hill. Take Hwy 62 south, turn left at Hwy 45 and go exactly 2.9 miles. The entrance to Springfield Ranch is directly across from the Cane Hill Post Office.

For more info and up to date recording on March 4, call 479-824-8109.