Police report

FARMINGTON

Francis Bundrick, 39, of Summers, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Taylor Stephrnson, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 19 in connection with DWI.

Julio Aluarenga, 51, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for contempt.

Travis Yocham, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for contempt.

Rudi Estrada-Medina, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 20 in connection with DWI.

Jackson Way, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 18 on a warrant for contempt.

Brendon Kiger, 18, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with fleeing, criminal mischief, reckless driving, other misdemeanor charges.

Reagan Loughridge, 22, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 21 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Mark Flores, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Ingram, 36, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christina Bailey, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cody Robinson, 31, of Bentonville, was cited Feb. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.