Restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 14

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired 12/30/2020.

Tacos El Jefe

169 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: There was a bucket and sponge in the handwash sink. Noncritical violations: Several items in the large stainless lacked date marking.

Feb. 15

Lincoln High School

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Critical violations: Employee cutting pizza pulled apart portions with bare hands. Noncritical violations: None.

Lincoln Quick-A-Way

208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln.

Critical violations: Two spray bottles containing liquid were not labeled. Noncritical violations: The front glass doors were propped open. One employee had unrestrained hair.

The following establishment had no violations this reporting period: Dollar General, 209 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE