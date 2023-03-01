WCEL obituaries for March 1, 2023

flag: Dailey, Dayringer

Ann Page Chambliss

Ann Page Chambliss, age 94, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born February 22, 1929, in Antlers, Oklahoma, the daughter of Henry Albert and Pearl (Hill) Page.

Ann attended Hale Mountain Church for many years and in recent years, she has attended the Centerpoint Church in Prairie Grove. Ann babysat countless children for over 40 years and was known as "Mommy Ann."

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Chambliss, her parents and one brother, Bob Page, and one sister, Mildred Pratt.

Survivors include three sons, Ronnie Chambliss of Lincoln, Arkansas, Johnnie Chambliss of Morrow, Arkansas, and Rusty Chambliss of Lincoln, Arkansas; two daughters, Elaine Reed and Debbie Stout both of Lincoln, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held February 25, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery.

David Carter Dayringer

David Carter Dayringer passed away on February 21, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 68. He was born in Independence, Missouri, on December 25, 1954, to Richard Lee Dayringer and Evelyn Janet (Hymer) Dayringer. He grew up in Missouri, Louisiana and Kansas. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1972 and served three years during the Vietnam War aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk.

He married Sandra Lynne (Snead) Dayringer, September 24, 1983. They made their home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for five years before moving out to their farm in Skiatook, where they raised three children. Having gained the trade of electrician in the Navy, David worked as an HVAC installer and repairman before joining the Tulsa Fire Department in 1980. He worked there for 28 years.

Dave and Sandra moved to Arkansas when he joined the Fayetteville Fire Department as fire chief in January 2010. Chief Dayringer made significant improvements, benefiting the community, internal operations and firefighting personnel during his 9 ½ years with the city of Fayetteville. In addition to higher education degrees, David is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program and a Chief Fire Officer Designate from the Commission on Professional Credentialing. He is a member of the Institution of Fire Engineers and is a National Registry Emergency Medical Technician.

Before retiring from the Fayetteville Fire Department in June 2019, he served as Chairman of the Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority, Chairman of the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board and represented the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs on the Southwestern Division Board of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He served as President of the Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association from 2013 to 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Dayringer.

David is survived by his wife Sandra and children, Jason Dayringer and Sarah Dayringer, Katie and Thomas (husband) Winkler; grandchildren, Atli Carter and Edith Scott Dayringer, and Thomas Booker and Jack Shelton Winkler; his two brothers, Steve Dayringer and James Dayringer, and sister, Deborah Egerer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services were held February 28, 2023, at Prairie Grove Christian Church. Graveside Committal followed at the Illinois Chapel Cemetery.

John Rex Dailey

John Rex Dailey, age 88, a resident of Bentonville, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Bentonville, Arkansas. He was born May 29, 1934, in McRae, Arkansas, the son of Alva Dean and Jessie Melba (Sims) Dailey.

John served in the United States Air Force as a Navigator and earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

He was a graduate of the University of Arkansas (1960) and a member of Beta Gamma Sigma. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed crime novels. His lifelong passion was golf. He played for many years as a member of Lost Springs Country Club in Rogers. He had four lifetime hole-in ones at various courses. His strong sense of loyalty, morals and duty defined his life, love and service.

His parents and two brothers, Sims Dailey and Dan Dailey, preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Michael Dailey; four children, Mark Christopher Dailey and his wife Donna; Jennifer Joyce and her husband Tom; Betsy Frazier, all of Virginia, and Alexandra Dailey Hinds and her husband Kevin, of Bentonville, Arkansas; one sister, Donette Walton of Bentonville, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Tommy Joyce and his wife Ashley, Morgan Priestley, Christopher Dailey, Colin Joyce, Matthew Joyce, Harper Hinds, Kai Upton, and Rowan Hinds; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Priestley, Thomas Jerrold Joyce, and Kameron Jameson Joyce; numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held February 24, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, 1378 June Self Rd., Springdale, Arkansas 72764.

Kimberly Sue Drake

Kimberly Sue Drake, 63, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at her home. She was born December 11, 1959, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Forrest and Doris Swink Jay.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Steve Jay.

Kim grew up in Fort Smith and graduated from Southside High School in 1978. She went on to work with FEMA and later with AT&T. While with FEMA, she was sent to Houston when flooding hit in the early eighties. It was there that she met her husband, Terry, and started a 40-year life together. Eventually they made it back to Terry's hometown of Fayetteville. They moved to Farmington where she became a teacher's assistant working with special needs kids for many years.

Kim was a very kind-hearted woman with a lot of patience and kindness. She loved her family tremendously and would do anything to help her kids. In fact, you could say she lived her life for them because that love was unending. Her passion for love of her family will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Terry, of the home; her children, Zachary Drake of Farmington and Nicholas Drake and girlfriend Lynzie Johnson of Farmington; stepchildren, Misty Stoll and boyfriend Wayne Draper of Houston, Texas and Renee Drake Reed and wife Say' of Houston, Texas; sister, Judy Hewitt and husband Mark of Ft. Smith; two granddaughters, Kayla and Mallory; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service was held February 28, 2023, at Beard's Chapel. Inurnment followed in the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

