What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Kindergarten registration, screening

Registration for kindergarten at Folsom and Williams elementary schools is now open online at www.farmcards.org (menu, parents, kindergarten registration). The schools will have kindergarten screening on March 30 at two different times, from 8:15-10 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Parents should bring their child in for a 15-minute screening time and a school tour.

Children's Storytime

Farmington Public Library has its storytime for children from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is located at 175 W. Cimarron Place, across from the Farmington Post Office.

LINCOLN

Children's Storytime

Lincoln Public Library has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The address is 107 W. Bean St., off Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Masonic Pancake Breakfast

Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge will have a pancake breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, March 4 at the lodge on Mock Street. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits/gravy, coffee, orange juice. Breakfast is free but donations are accepted.

Spring Storytime

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.

Book Signing Event

Former Prairie Grove resident Charles Yancy will have a book signing for his first published novel at Prairie Grove Public Library. The signing will be held noon-5 p.m., Friday, March 3 and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 4. The title of the novel is "Alone, Yet Not Alone."