Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jessica Rogers of Fayetteville watches as her husband's octopus kite takes flight at the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday. People of all ages participated in the kite festival at Springfield Ranch in Cane Hill. Wind was almost non-existent, contrary to many other recent days in Northwest Arkansas, but people were able to get the kites up with a lot of running and work. More than 680 came out for the kite festival to enjoy a sunny, warm spring-like day.

Print Headline: A kite-flying day

