Baseball Roundup

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove reeled off three nonconference wins against one loss to get its fourth baseball season since the return of head coach Mitch Cameron off to a good start last week.

Prairie Grove 8, Mayflower 6

Prairie Grove snapped a 1-1 tie with seven unanswered runs over the second and third innings, then held off Mayflower to take the win on Saturday.

Conner Hubbs had two hits and drove in three runs for the Tigers, including a bases-loaded single that sparked a four-run second. Hubbs then belted a two-run double in the third and scored on Ryder Orr's single to give Prairie Grove (3-1) an 8-1 cushion.

Orr also finished with two hits, while Jaxon Beare -- the second of three Tigers pitchers -- picked up the victory.

Magnolia 8, Prairie Grove 7 (8 innings)

Magnolia drew a bases-loaded walk to score the winning run as Prairie Grove suffered its first loss of the season Friday.

The Tigers took an 7-6 lead in the top of the eighth when Luke Vance's single drove in Tristan Hall, but Magnolia responded with a single, a two-base error and three walks.

Hubbs had two hits and drove in two runs to lead Prairie Grove, which led 6-4 after four innings before Magnolia tied it with two runs in the fifth. Bryce Ledgerwood and Vance also had two hits for the Tigers.

Prairie Grove 10, Siloam Springs 0

Prairie Grove beat Siloam Springs 10-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with Owen Davenport breaking the ice by driving in a run in the first inning, then adding an RBI double in both the second and fourth innings. Davenport belted a double to drive in the Tigers' fifth run. Davenport finished with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, sparking Prairie Grove to a 4-run second inning with a two-out RBI double.

Prairie Grove starter Caleb Carte earned the win.

Prairie Grove 3, Pottsville 2

Orr threw four shutout innings and helped his cause by driving in a pair of runs to push Prairie Grove past Pottsville, 3-2, on the road Monday, Feb. 27. Orr was effective on the mound. He struck out three while yielding a mere four hits.

Hubbs came on out of the bullpen in the seventh and recorded the save. The Tigers scored on Davenport's fourth-inning groundout RBI and Orr's two-run single in the fifth.

Farmington 5, Grove, Okla. 3

FARMINGTON -- A young Farmington baseball squad found a way to deal out a 5-3 defeat to Grove, Okla.

Lawson DeVault hit a clutch fourth-inning single to bring Zane Schmitt across the plate and snap a 2-2 tie as Farmington made the lead hold up, once the Cardinals got ahead and beat Grove, Okla..

DeVault became instrumental in getting another key run across when he was caught trying to steal. The throw allowed Will Hellard to score and give the Cardinals a 4-2 cushion. Hellard bashed out three hits to pace the Cardinals, while Schmitt and Morgan Schader each added a pair of hits.

SOFTBALL

Lavaca 2, Lincoln 1

This season-opener was more like a late spring playoff game as Lavaca's Hannah Winchester and Lincoln sophomore Brinkley Moreton locked into a pitcher's duel.

Winchester and the Golden Arrows (1-0) scored single runs in the third and sixth innings, and Lincoln left the tying run at third in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Moreton struck out five of the first hitters she faced, but ran into trouble in the third by hitting lead-off batter Emma Ruggiero. After a sacrifice bunt moved Ruggiero to second, Lavaca shortstop Mayli Stockton ripped an RBI triple to left, scoring Ruggiero for a 1-0 lead.

Two Lincoln errors on the same play in the sixth inning allowed Lavaca's Kyla Force to race all the way around to score on a fly ball to right and a 2-0 lead.

Winchester, who struck out 15 in the game, worked around trouble in the sixth by walking two Lady Wolves batters but got an inning-ending strikeout.

Lincoln finally got to Winchester in the seventh when Kristen Rhine led off the inning with a walk. Sophia Rothrock came on to courtesy run for Rhine and moved to second on a sacrifice by Zoe Pomeroy. With two outs, Lincoln's Ryleigh Landrum crushed an RBI triple to right that scored Rothrock, closing the gap to 2-1, but Winchester closed out the game by getting a fly ball to right for the final out.

Each pitcher allowed just two hits and Moreton had 13 strikeouts for Lincoln.

Van Buren 4, Prairie Grove 0

Emberline Caldwell allowed just two hits to lead the Lady Pointers to a shutout win on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Caldwell struck out 14 to earn the complete-game win. Riley Lowrey homered, doubled and was 3 for 3 at the plate for Van Buren (2-0). Kyleigh Kuykendall was 2 for 2 and Hailey Allen belted an RBI triple. Kennison Hamilton was 2 for 3 for Prairie Grove.