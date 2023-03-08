Cardinals able to master Mills’ grind

FARMINGTON -- One of the hallmarks of making a state tournament basketball run translates when a team can successfully play more than one style as Farmington did in beating Mills, 49-39.

Mills hung its hat on defense coming into Thursday's showdown with North No. 1 seed Farmington but the Cardinals were the ones who excelled on defense. With the game played at a pace Mills preferred and even with its shooting off, Farmington rose to the occasion by limiting Mills to a single field goal in the third quarter on 1 of 10 shooting to advance into Saturday's 4A semifinal clash with tournament host Blytheville.

Layne Taylor scored 27 points for Farmington to offset a combined 25 points by Mills' Anthony Hester (13) and Keaton Cross (12) as the Cardinals moved a step closer towards achieving an undefeated season in quest of a boys basketball state championship.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor tried several different lineups, searching for a group which could consistently produce points against the Comets' tough defense. He got spot play from Cameron Crisman (5 points in the first quarter) and Sam Kirkman (6 points in the second quarter) but with the game on the line he turned to his son, Layne Taylor.

Crisman hit a 3-pointer and drained a shot that looked like another trey at the end of the first quarter to help Farmington procure a 12-8 lead. Kirkman buried two triples in the second period, including a three knocked down from the left corner when Layne Taylor flipped the ball to him over a double-team. Kirkman came off a screen to nail a 3-pointer at the top-of-the-key 1:24 later, giving Farmington its largest lead of the first half at 22-14.

Mills cut that to five on Zaylin Rowland's free throws and closed to within 22-19 on Hester's jumper but Layne Taylor knocked down a turnaround to get the margin back to five, 24-19, at halftime.

Farmington missed a layup in the paint and settled for a 32-22 lead at the end of the third quarter after holding Mills scoreless for more than six minutes.

The Comets got their second field goal of the second half on Q.J. King's runner. Dylan Shaw followed with a 3-pointer, trimming the Cardinal lead to 32-27 a minute into the fourth quarter.

Layne Taylor scored more than half (14) of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, orchestrating a 9-0 Cardinal run coming out of a Farmington time-out. Layne Taylor followed a 12-footer with a trifecta on the wing and a pair of foul shots when his teammates pounded the offensive glass and fed him the ball.

Jaxon Berry's box-out enabled the 5-feet-11 Layne Taylor to clear a defensive rebound. He slowed the offense down, then found an opening, slashing to the hoop to stake the Cardinals to a 41-27 lead at the 5:08 mark.

Mills scored the next four points on Jaylon Ento's free throws and Cross' steal and slam dunk. Neither team scored for the next 2:18 seconds before Layne Taylor got the roll on a shot that stretched the Cardinal advantage to 43-31.

Farmington's victory avenged a loss to Mills (20-14) in the second round of the 2021 state tournament, repeating a trend that began with a win over Morrilton in the 4A North Regional, avenging a loss to the Devil Dogs in the 2021 regional finals. The Cardinal victory provided an opportunity to avenge last season's 49-42 loss to Blytheville in the 2022 Class 4A State tournament with the top two ranked teams advancing to a semifinal showdown on Saturday.

Farmington 49, Mills 39

Farmington^12^12^8^17^--^49

Mills^8^11^3^17^--^39

Farmington (36-0): Layne Taylor 10 5-7 27, Sam Kirkman 2 0-0 6, Caleb Blakely 2 1-3 5, Cameron Crisman 2 0-0 5, Jaxon Berry 1 1-2 3, Kayden Hughes 1 0-0 2, Josh Blakely 0 1-2 1, Sam Wells 0 0-1 0. Totals 18 8-15 49.

Mills (20-4): 11 Anthony Hester 5 3-5 13, Keaton Cross 3 6-7 12, Jaylon Ento 1 4-5 6, Q.J. King 1 1-2 3, Dylan Shaw 1 0-0 3, Zaylin Rowland 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 16-21 39.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (L. Taylor 2, Kirkman 2, Crisman). Mills 1 (Shaw).