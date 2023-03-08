Celebrating birthdays

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Members of Gals of the Grove, a social club for women to meet new women and make new friends, held a celebration Feb. 18 at Jim's Razorback Pizza in Prairie Grove for those who have birthdays in January-March. The group formed in October 2018 with 12 women and now about 400 women are members of the Gals of the Grove Facebook page. Go to the Facebook page for more information about the club.

