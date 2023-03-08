Farmington church offers women’s self-defense workshop

Farmington United Methodist Church and its United Women in Faith will sponsor a self-defense workshop for women and girls 13 years and older from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 30. The church is located at 355 Southwinds Road.

The workshop is free but participants are encouraged to register for tickets.

Michelle Tennant will present the workshop, "Worthy to be called Warrior." Tennant and her husband Jeff spent 15 years in full-time children's ministry. They lost their youngest daughter in 2017 when she opened her apartment door to an intruder.

Tennant is actively involved in women's self-defense training through Gracie University Women's Empowered program and is currently promoting Safety Awareness for Women through Education and Self-Defense.

Statistics show that one in four women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime and of these victims 84% are under the age of 25. About 80% of all sexual assaults are committed by a known offender (friend, coworker, relative) and 29% of the time an attacker uses a weapon.

Tickets for the workshop are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worthy-to-be-called-warrior-tickets-565291320557