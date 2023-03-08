Father-daughter tandem relish soccer season

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mia Roy's enjoyed a lifetime of compiling soccer memories alongside her father, Prairie Grove head girls soccer coach Tommy Roy, now she gets to play for her dad.

The father-daughter tandem talked at length about what the fulfillment of that combined experience means after the Lady Tigers won their season-opener in convincing style over rival Lincoln (5-0) on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Tommy Roy, in his first season as head coach at Prairie Grove after serving as an assistant to Mat Stewart the past two seasons, gets a bonus -- he's coaching his daughter, junior Mia Roy.

"I got to coach my son, now I'm getting to coach my daughter. She's a high IQ player, but she's been around soccer her whole life. Her brother was an excellent player and she's just kind of followed the high school girls around who I've coached and now it's her turn to do it so it's neat that it's worked out for us to be able to be together on the field," Tommy Roy said.

Mia Roy and the Lady Tigers aren't accustomed to playing on a turf surface that Lincoln has at Wolfpack Stadium. They quickly adapted. Mia Roy scored two goals to lead the Lady Tigers' attack at Lincoln with Ali Ridolfi scoring a goal, Ella Faulk scoring a goal and Reese Powell adding a goal plus two assists.

"It went really good. I love the team and I love the girls," Mia Roy said.

She's faithfully served her father during his tenure as a soccer coach including a state championship season at Shiloh Christian as a ball girl.

"It's kind of weird finally being able to play for him, but I love it," Mia Roy said. "I've waited so long to be able to play on these high school teams and to finally be a part of it is so fun."

Mia Roy hadn't scored a goal since her freshman season and expressed her elation over punching, not just one goal but two through.

"It was good. I loved scoring. I hadn't scored since I was a freshman so I was really happy," Mia Roy said.

In Tommy Roy's assessment Mia Roy excelled by scoring two goals and making a penalty kick twice because of infractions that took place.

"I was proud of her for staying calm and getting that done. She's got great field vision and she's a really good distributor. She controls the middle of the field very well for us and it's kind of neat as a dad, but at the same time I don't really treat her any different than any other player on the team except sometimes I'm probably too hard on her and I'm working on that," Tommy Roy said.

Senior Alaina Kirik, one of two Lady Tigers to miss the season-opener while recovering from injuries, interjected herself into the post game interview, proclaiming, "I also love Mia Roy as well. She's my best friend and she's an amazing soccer player."

Once Kirik returns she will be playing in the middle with Mia Roy.

Families work out their own individual methods of separating the differences between a parent-child relationship and that of a head coach supervising players in an athletic program.

Asked how she distinguishes one relationship from the other, Mia Roy said her father approaches each match and practice session from the perspective as a head coach.

"Well, he doesn't really treat me like his daughter. The other thing is I can't call him 'Dad' at school so I call him just 'Coach' or just like 'hey.' I keep it very neutral on how I address him," Mia Roy said.

Father and daughter don't talk about their soccer relationship a lot at home.

"When we get home I might high-five her tonight because she played well and had a couple goals," Tommy Roy said, while adding, "But outside of that we try to separate it just like we would with any other player so that's the balance."

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove head girls soccer coach Tommy Roy and assistant coach Kristen Walker go over a post game review of the Lady Tigers' 5-0 win over rival, Lincoln, in the nonconference season-opener for both schools on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Lincoln's Wolfpack Stadium. Tommy Roy's daughter, Mia Roy, scored a pair of goals in the match.

