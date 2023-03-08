Lady Cardinals advance to fourth straight 4A State semifinals

FARMINGTON -- Brad Johnson now has guided Farmington (33-1) into its fourth straight semifinal appearance at the Class 4A State tournament with a 74-41 trouncing of Arkadelphia at Blytheville Thursday.

The Lady Cardinals dominated the second half, outscoring Arkadelphia 44-16 behind 24 points by senior Jenna Lawrence, who is now one game away from playing in four state finals over her career. Lawrence had six at the half, then got on track and doubled her output in the first 2:44 of the third helping Farmington extend its 30-25 halftime lead to 43-30.

"Arkadelphia is a very, very athletic team. Early on they did a nice job of attacking our pressure. Our kids had to adjust. In the second half we switched over to zone coverages. We did a nice job of contesting things," Johnson said. "

Amya Snowden had just hit a 3-pointer for Arkadelphia, but Lawrence caught the Lady Badgers in transition and scored 10 seconds later at the other end.

"We created some turnovers and were able to score in transition. I was proud of the change our kids made. Our zone defense was very disruptive and we were able to get separation in the second half," Johnson said.

Farmington continued to push the tempo and score. Hannah Moss sank a wide open three while trailing a fast break, then Reese Shirey grabbed an offensive rebound and stuck a jumper. A charging foul on Liyah Smith gave Farmington an extra possession. Lawrence curled around the horn and took a back door feed to stretch the lead to 47-30 midway through the third.

The teams exchanged baskets for the remainder of the third and Farmington held a 53-36 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Cardinals showed a killer instinct and put Arkadelphia away with a forceful 14-2 run over the first 3:22 of the fourth. Lawrence ignited the run by taking a rebound coast-to-coast, drawing a foul and making both free throws. She concluded the spree at the foul line, sinking both ends of the bonus after making a steal.

Smith's 3-pointer broke the run for the Lady Badgers, but they still trailed 67-41 and wouldn't score again.

The first half was more of a dogfight.

Arkadelphia outplayed Farmington as the more aggressive team, battering the Lady Cardinals on the boards for much of the first half. Arkadelphia missed two free throws, but claimed the rebound and Makayla Gentry drove for a layup to keep the Lady Badgers within 7-6. Lawrence chased down her own missed 3-pointer and put the ball in the hoop. Smith's steal and layup again slashed Farmington's lead to a point at 9-8.

Johnson dropped the full-court press in the second quarter and went to an eight player rotation, tapping into contributions from Marin Adams (12 points), Kaycee McCumber (11 points) and Morgan Uher, whose triple opened up a 22-13 Farmington lead.

Arkadelphia rallied with a 12-2 run to snare the lead.

Tyriauna Tate was good from 15 feet then knocked down a trey on the wing. Smith scored the next four points, making a free throw and tacking on a 3-pointer when the Lady Badgers controlled the rebound of her second free throw which missed.

McCumber raced down-court for the hoop-and-harm ending Arkadelphia's lead after a mere seven seconds. Moss stole the ball and fed Shirey with the outlet. Shirey headed for the far end with a 2-on-1 developing. She dished off to McCumber. Nineteen seconds elapsed before McCumber again factored into Farmington's run. Her offensive rebound led to an Adams' free throw as Farmington swung momentum back into its favor and secured a 30-25 lead at the half.

Smith led Arkadelphia ws 13 points

Farmington 74, Arkadelphia 41

Arkadelphia^11^14^11^5^--^41

Farmington^16^14^23^21^--^74

Farmington (33-1): Jenna Lawrence 8 6-6 24, Marin Adams 5 1-2 12, Kaycee McCumber 4 3-3 11, Hannah Moss 3 1-2 8, Reese Shirey 2 3-3 7, Zoey Bershers 3 0-0 6, Morgan Uher 1 0-0 3, J'Myra London 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Scogin 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 6-14 74.

Arkadelphia (20-10): Liyah Smith 5 1-2 13, Tyriauna Tate 4 0-0 9, Makayla Gentry 4 0-0 8, Taylor Aultman 1 1-2 3, Amya Snowden 2, Destiny Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 10-18 41.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Lawrence 2, Moss, Adams, M. Uher). Arkadelphia x (Smith 2, Tate, ).