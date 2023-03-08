Lady Cardinals bang out eighth inning win

FARMINGTON -- A short-handed Farmington softball squad, minus four players competing with the basketball team at state, pulled off a 2-1 extra inning victory over Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Amia Carr's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning provided the margin of victory over the Lady Wildcats (0-1) in the season-opener for both teams.

Har-Ber ended six scoreless innings by both teams when 8-hole hitter Cloey Maudlin drove in a run to score Kylie Burris, the only Lady Wildcat with multiple hits on the day. Har-Ber took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, three outs away from a victory, but they never arrived.

The Lady Cardinals (1-0) matched that run when Emmalee Farmer doubled to bring Kennedy Griggs across the plate tying the game at 1-1 and sending it into extra innings.

Farmington just missed a chance to score in the bottom of the third when Justine Davidson made contact, but her long ball was ruled foul. She grounded out to third on the next pitch.

Har-Ber threatened in the top of the fourth. Starting pitcher Anniston Reith hit a grounder to shortstop for the first out. However, the next two batters, Bryley Bratcher and Brooke Meyer, recorded back-to-back infield singles. Bratcher's hit was mishandled and Meyer's got misplayed allowing both runners to get on base. Burris singled into left field to load bases, bringing Farmington coach Jason Shirey out to the chalked circle.

Griggs and Har-Ber freshman Savannah Woods dueled, reaching a full count. Griggs fanned Woods on a called strike three for the second out. There were some tense moments for Lady Cardinal fans when Maudlin took ball-one that turned into a passed-ball. Riddle, playing catcher, recovered quickly holding the runners.

Griggs induced Mauldin to fly out to left field to end the inning with the 0-0 tie preserved.

Mallory Sills and Skyler Riddle each belted doubles for the Lady Cardinals. Farmington played without two of its top pitchers, senior Kamyrn Uher and sophomore Morgan Uher, starting outfielder Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, and senior outfielder Peyton Denham. Those four girls remain in pursuit of a Class 4A State championship in girls basketball with the Class 4A State tournament being played at Blytheville last week.

Griggs earned the win, scattering six hits over eight innings with one base on balls against five strike outs. She also took one for the team in the batter's box, getting on base when she was hit by a pitch.

Reith took the loss for Har-Ber. In 7.2 innings of work she allowed five hits while striking out seven with no walks.