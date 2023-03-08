Little wind makes kite flying hard work

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Remy Nunley of Broken Arrow, Okla., runs to get her kite up in the air at the Cane Hill Kite Festival.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Remy Nunley of Broken Arrow, Okla., runs to get her kite up in the air at the Cane Hill Kite Festival.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Remy Nunley of Broken Arrow, Okla., runs to get her kite up in the air at the Cane Hill Kite Festival.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Max Payne, left, and Deakon Jay, both of Farmington, run down a hill at the Cane Hill Kite Festival to try to get their kites up in the air. There was not much wind Saturday so participants had to work hard to get their kites in the air and keep them up in the air.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Max Payne, left, and Deakon Jay, both of Farmington, run down a hill at the Cane Hill Kite Festival to try to get their kites up in the air. There was not much wind Saturday so participants had to work hard to get their kites in the air and keep them up in the air.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Max Payne, left, and Deakon Jay, both of Farmington, run down a hill at the Cane Hill Kite Festival to try to get their kites up in the air. There was not much wind Saturday so participants had to work hard to get their kites in the air and keep them up in the air.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Rhonda Hayes, Vicky Pool and Kay Vest, members of the Dulcimer Daisies, based out of Siloam Springs, entertain guests at the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday. Members of the music group come from all over Northwest Arkansas.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Rhonda Hayes, Vicky Pool and Kay Vest, members of the Dulcimer Daisies, based out of Siloam Springs, entertain guests at the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday. Members of the music group come from all over Northwest Arkansas.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Rhonda Hayes, Vicky Pool and Kay Vest, members of the Dulcimer Daisies, based out of Siloam Springs, entertain guests at the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday. Members of the music group come from all over Northwest Arkansas.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Hadleigh Thompson, 4, of Bentonville, watches as Kim Pettigrew of Summers assembles her "Paw Patrol" kite for the Cane Hill Kite Festival. Pettigrew has volunteered for the festival every year.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Hadleigh Thompson, 4, of Bentonville, watches as Kim Pettigrew of Summers assembles her "Paw Patrol" kite for the Cane Hill Kite Festival. Pettigrew has volunteered for the festival every year.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Hadleigh Thompson, 4, of Bentonville, watches as Kim Pettigrew of Summers assembles her "Paw Patrol" kite for the Cane Hill Kite Festival. Pettigrew has volunteered for the festival every year.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Max Payne, left, and Deakon Jay, both of Farmington, run down a hill at the Cane Hill Kite Festival to try to get their kites up in the air. There was not much wind Saturday so participants had to work hard to get their kites in the air and keep them up in the air.



Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Rhonda Hayes, Vicky Pool and Kay Vest, members of the Dulcimer Daisies, based out of Siloam Springs, entertain guests at the Cane Hill Kite Festival on Saturday. Members of the music group come from all over Northwest Arkansas.

