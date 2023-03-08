Nashville gets by Gentry girls in semifinals

Gentry led 23-22 at halftime thanks to 16 first half points by senior Alyssa McCarty, but faded in the second half and lost 57-39 to Nashville on Saturday.

Nashville dominated the second half starting with a 9-0 run out of the locker room as the defending Class 4A State girls basketball champions earned another title shot. After trailing 23-22 at halftime, Nashville beat Gentry handily, winning by 18 points in the Class 4A State semifinals on Saturday at Blytheville. Lauren Carver recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds plus four steals as the 5-feet-7 senior created an impact in all phases. She personally triggered the 9-0 run with two putbacks, including a reverse layup as the Scrapperettes intensified their physicality.

A minute into the third Gentry appeared to claim the rebound of a Nashville miss but got knocked to the hardwood and the ball fell out of bounds and was awarded to Nashville with no foul called. During another sequence Aaliyah Hollins came over the back of a Lady Pioneer. Somehow the foul went against Gentry with Hollis stepping to the free-throw line.

The Lady Pioneers also hurt themselves by stepping on the sideline and twice committing turnovers against the Scrapperettes half-court trap during the run.

Olivia Dean hit a 15-footer. Kyleigh Scoggins took a steal coast-to-coast and elbowed a Gentry defender away as she got to the basket. There was no call as she missed the layup but Carver scored her third putback of the period to conclude the run with Nashville taking a 31-23 lead.

Shelby Still's baseline jumper for Gentry broke the run.

Nashville then generated a 7-2 run to end the third aided by two Gentry missed layups. Carver seemed everywhere at once during the third for Nashville, scoring nine points, grabbing seven rebounds and making three steals in the period.

Caroline Dean got to the hoop. Reese Hester answered with a driving bucket for the Lady Pioneers. Jessie Lyle worked a give-and-go to score and Carver's 3-pointer bounced in to push the Scrapperettes ahead 38-27 going into the fourth quarter.

The margin swelled to as many as 19 points as Nashville pulled away by outscoring Gentry 19-12 down the stretch and sent the defending champions into a rematch of the 2022 Class 4A State finals against Farmington, a 55-47 winner over Morrilton in the early semifinal.

Kyleigh Scoggins added nine points and Jessie Lyle had eight points for the Scrapperettes,

Gentry held Nashville to 33.8% shooting (22-of-65), but was outrebounded 42-25 and committed 19 turnovers. The Lady Pioneers got off 22 fewer shots, making 13 of 43 for 30.2%.

McCarty finished with 23 points while Caswell added 10 for Gentry.

The Lady Pioneers beat Brookland, 46-43, on Friday to advance into their first Class 4A semifinal appearance in several years. They ended up with a season record of 25-11 with second place trophies from the District 4A-1 and 4A North Regional tournaments.

Nashville 57, Gentry 39

Gentry^10^13^4^12^--^39

Nashville ^11^11^16^19^--^57