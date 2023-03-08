Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kary Reed, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jordan Trujillo, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 15 in connection with reckless driving, fleeing, speeding, no driver's license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luckie Reed, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

David Kort, 24, of Springdale, was cited Feb. 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Justin Tucker, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 17 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

Samantha Way, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brianna Lee Jordan Smith, 29, of Huntsville, was cited Feb. 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bryan Erke, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Paul Jones, 45, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Erika Weldon, 40, of Farmington, was cited Feb. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Callie Koonz, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 12-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited Feb. 22 in connection with battery third degree, assault.

Janet Vinyard, 56, of Siloam Springs, was cited Feb. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 12-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cted Feb. 22 in connection with assault third degree, harassment.

Kelley Bradley, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested Feb. 25 in connection with DWI fourth (felony), careless driving, speeding, interlock device, refusal to submit.

Marita Jack, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 18 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, no license, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Michael Starnes, 40, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kinion Johnson, 32, of Springdale, was arrested Feb. 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dylan Ballard, 30, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Destiny Dutton, 24, of Lowell, was arrested Feb. 28 in connection with forgery second degree, obstruction, DWI, open container, speeding, no driver's license, driving left of center.

Andrew Amburgey, 41, of Winslow, was cited Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Crawley, 29, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dan Ramirez, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Eric Lykins, 36, of Westville, Okla., was cited Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Luz Bliss, 46, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

James Hart, 40, of Rogers, was cited March 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dakota Taylor, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Gabrick, 30, of Huntsville, was cited March 2 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Brandon Atkinson, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARNINGTON

Britton Lauver, 33, of Bentonville, was cited Feb. 24 on a warrant for contempt.

Brandie Tabor, 33, of Lincoln, was cited Feb. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mealeeke McCoy, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 24 in connection with furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor.

Jessica Crawley, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Edward Carney, 31, of Farmington, was cited Feb. 28 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Braida Litke, 43, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 26 in connection with possession of an instrument of crime.

Donald Pollard, 24, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 27 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

Linus Williams, 18, of Farmington, was arrested March 1 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Kassandra Noisewater, 27, of Springdale, was cited March 2 on a warrant for contempt of court.