Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk delivers first state of the city address as mayor

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Mayor David Faulk delivered his first State of the City address since taking office in January.

Faulk delivered a past, present and future narrative in his speech which included highlights from 2007 to present day, and what is planned for the future of the city.

The mayor began by detailing the past of Prairie Grove beginning in 2007, the year he moved to the city. At that time, Prairie Grove had a population of 1,700, had 11 people on water/sewer and 13 people ran the city, Faulk said.

Prairie Grove has a population of 8,000 today, Faulk said.

"The city administrators, our city attorneys, our police department, our fire department, there's a lot of people that work collectively together to bring us into prosperity," Faulk said. "We stand tall today because of the leadership that came before us."

Present day Prairie Grove

Speaking of the present, Faulk referred mainly to 2022. He gave the credit to Larry Oelrich, the administrator for city hall, who puts out monthly newsletters which detail the growth of the city.

"When I walked in here on January 1, it was with little to no knowledge that surrounded this job," Faulk said. "I was welcomed and I was helped and everyone was so helpful to the transition."

Faulk said his success is built on the foundation of the city council and city employees. Referencing the newsletters, Faulk said in 2022 the city sold 248 single family home permits; 45 residential additions, which included pools and remodels, and 10 commercial permits, which included new buildings and additions.

A total of 302 permits were sold to the public, Faulk said.

"The residential building should show an estimated growth of around 600 just in the last year alone," Faulk said. "It'll bring our pro growth population total to over 8,000 as we started this year."

Commercial business has also been moving well, Faulk said. The mayor said the new building for Rustic Rooster is up on U.S. Highway 62. Faulk said the city hosted a ribbon cutting for Caterpillars to Butterflies, a Christian daycare.

Faulk said in September the town saw over $80,000 in tax revenue and over $90,000 in October. In November, Faulk believed Prairie Grove would break over $100,000 (the city actually received $98,000 in tax revenue for the month), he said.

In 2022, the local city tax collected exceeded $2.6 million from Prairie Grove, Faulk said.

"Numbers don't lie," Faulk said. "We are on a great trajectory here in pro growth."

Faulk also said the library got a facelift last year and a mural. The mural was painted by Luxa Aoki, an artist who lives in Austin, Texas, according to an article in the Washington County Enterprise-Leader on June 22, 2022.

Other achievements in 2022 included a splash pad for the Prairie Grove Aquatic Park, as well as other updates to the pool; a massive expansion project for the city's water and wastewater treatment plant; plus replacing old infrastructure downtown, Faulk said.

"I hear a lot of people say we don't want to look like Fayetteville and we don't want to look like Springdale," Faulk said. "I'm here to tell you that we're not going to look like them."

The future of Prairie Grove

Faulk said the city will need to raise expectations and continue to attempt small improvements. Faulk first focused on ribbon cuttings. Faulk had mentioned people visit businesses every day, but a ribbon cutting is a one-day ceremony and it ought to be special, he said.

"Can we look someone in the eyes and say, you chose us and we're going to honor you for that," Faulk said.

After a ribbon cutting Faulk said he would talk to people and see how they can be made better. Ribbon cuttings soon began featuring city council members, the Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce and eventually department heads, Faulk said.

"We started making a ceremonial plaque just to say, not only do we appreciate you in word, but we're going to appreciate you in gift," Faulk said. "We're going to have something to present to you to make this a little special."

Part of raising expectations is also conducting city business above board, Faulk said. The more a city employee can understand his or her job and develop relationships on the front end, the more professional the city can be, Faulk said.

One thing Faulk has done is to start holding monthly department head meetings again, with the one in February and another planned this month.

"We have 8,000 bosses out there," Faulk said. "We have 8,000 people out there ready to criticize us at every junction ... We set the mold for the employees underneath us, and if we want the employees to take it serious, we want the employees to do right, then we must do right."

Part of the way the city has focused on employees is by looking at different benefits like life insurance, Faulk said. Faulk said some of the complaints he has heard from younger employees who have families is that they don't feel like the city's life insurance policy covers them.

The city has reached out to people and started to look at it, Faulk said. Pay raises was something Faulk addressed, saying that it is a little more difficult because it requires a budget.

Sanitation workers can travel seven miles east to Fayetteville and make between $4-$5 an hour more, Faulk said. That is why the city is exploring additions to their benefits.

Faulk also spoke about expanding the city's parks and recreation department and possibly teaming up with Prairie Grove School System to encourage students to participate in making the city better, Faulk said.

An area of focus for Faulk is business. He spoke to executives from the local McDonald's franchise during his first week as mayor about putting a location in Prairie Grove as well as an executive from Wal-Mart to see if they might be interested, Faulk said.

Faulk said whether the city is six months or six years away from Wal-Mart, the initial meeting is an important step.

Faulk concluded his speech by saying it is an honor to sit in front of everyone.

"I'll say this, the job is very complicated," Faulk said. "But it's also very easy. Our job is just to serve our jobs, to serve the people of this community, to serve each other."