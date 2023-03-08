Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Feb. 21

Farmington Junior High

42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington.

Critical violations: Two cartons of raw shell eggs were on a shelf above ready-to-eat food. Noncritical violations: None.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

90 Southwinds Road, Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current permit is not available.

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: Back handwash sink was out of paper towels. A box of raw bacon was being stored in the walk-in over ready-to-eat food. The dishwasher had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine. Noncritical violations: None.

Feb. 22

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: Spray bottles of cleaners were hanging off a rack used to store single-service items and ice McCafe syrups. A bucket containing chlorine-based sanitizer and towels was positioned next to packaged muffins and splash from the bucket was on the packaging of the buns. Noncritical violations: The current permit was hanging in the office.

Feb. 23

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: There was a knife and food remnants in the handwash sink. Sanitizer sink concentration was greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Happy Day Care, 214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington.

-- Special To NWA Democrat-Gazette