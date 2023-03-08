School board incumbents do not draw any challengers

FAYETTEVILLE -- There will not be any contested races for area school board positions in the May 9 school election. Incumbents running for re-election to the Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove school boards did not draw any challengers.

The following filed as candidates in the school election, according to the Washington County Election Commission website.

Farmington School Board: Josh Petree, Zone 1.

Lincoln School Board: Oleta Conner Danforth, Zone 4.

Prairie Grove School Board: Wesley Mahaffey, Zone 5.

This is the first time Mahaffey has run for school board. He was appointed to the board in May 2022 to fill the position vacated by Matt Hargis.