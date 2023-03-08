Seeking old photos of Lincoln

Hello everyone!

The mayor (Doug Hutchens) stopped by the other day and we spoke for a few minutes. He has put me in charge of a project I think I am going to need some help on!

We are accepting old photos of Lincoln and the surrounding areas to keep or to make copies of so that there will always be a history of Lincoln available to our community. We have so many new people who are moving here that have no idea what Lincoln looked like or any history of this area. For instance, did you know that Jesse James' sister briefly had a house north of Morrow? That Zeke Proctor used to hang around Cincinnati from time to time? Or that several outlaws used to come through this area when they were fleeing to Oklahoma or Texas? Or that a band of gypsies drowned along with their dancing bear from a flash flood on Evansville Creek many years ago?

The library is a keeper of history, part library, part museum and part archival storage. We are proud to have wonderful keepsakes of our town. We treasure them and will take care of them so there will always be a record of Lincoln, Arkansas.

If you have any old pictures of Lincoln you would like to donate or let us make copies of, please come by and see us here at the library. Please don't just throw them away. We will give them a home.

Also some news...Morgan Lindsey has made a "Welcome to Lincoln Center" here in the library. He is putting together some information like the new Mexican restaurant La Villa menu, some business cards, local events and a "Let's Explore Lincoln" flyer. If any business would like to promote their hours, menus or other information, we would love to have your flyer on Morgan's center for everyone to see. Just come by the library.

Dianna Payne is director of Lincoln Public Library. Opinions are those of the author.