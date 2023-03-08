State finals preview

FARMINGTON VS. NASHVILLE

Class 4A Girls State Finals

Thursday, March 9, 2023

12 noon

At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

FARMINGTON PROBABLE STARTERS

No.^Pos.^Player^Hgt.^Yr.

1^G^J'Myra London^5-7^Jr.

10^G^Reese Shirey^5-6^Jr.

13^G^Hannah Moss^5-7^Jr.

24^C^Zoey Bershers^6-3^Jr.

34^F^Jenna Lawrence^6-3^Sr.

Coach: Brad Johnson

Conference: 4A-1

Record: 34-1

Differences from 2022: Farmington replaced three starters, who graduated from its 2022 team, Carson Dillard, a 5-7 sharpshooting guard, Megan Hernandez, a 5-9 excellent on-ball defender at forward, and Morgan Brye, a 5-11 post player with 3-point capacity. This year's squad is taller with three 6-footers, yet retains a lot of 3-point firepower.

Path to the finals: def. Prairie Grove, 64-29 (District 4A-1 semifinals), def. Gentry, 69-46 (District 4A-1 finals), def. Mena, 59-15 (4A North Regional first round), def. Gravette, 69-38 (4A North Regional semifinal), def. Gentry, 66-43 (4A North Regional final), def. Arkadelphia, 74-41 (Class 4A State quarterfinal), def. Morrilton, 55-47 (Class 4A State semifinal).

X-factors: Kaycee McCumber and Marin Adams bring size, length, skill and scoring punch off the bench.

Keys to success: Taking care of the basketball against Nashville's full-court pressure and half-court traps will be essential for Farmington. The Lady Cardinals must also pound the glass on both ends of the court, defend the perimeter, and consistently find ways to score.

Noteworthy: The Lady Cardinals clinched a state final berth for the fourth year in a row. Farmington shared the 2020 crown with Star City, finished as runner-up to Harrison in 2021 and lost to Nashville 42-41 on a last second 3-point shot last season. Farmington senior Jenna Lawrence will be making her fourth appearance in the state girls basketball finals, twice with Melbourne in 2020 and 2021, and the last two years with Farmington. Senior reserve guard Lindsey Scogin was promoted to varsity as a freshman in 2020. The finals were canceled that year in a covid controversy, but she will be also appearing in her fourth state finals. Farmington junior Reese Shirey is making her third appearance in the state finals, twice as a starter.

In the last four years the Farmington girls are 123-14 overall, fielding a winning percentage of 89.8 with three regular season undefeated conference championships in 2020, 2022 and 2023, three district tournament titles, and three 4A North Regional championships while sporting a 9-2 record in the Class 4A State tournament. Farmington's only loss this season came to Blue Valley North, a team out of Kansas City, Mo., by a 63-50 score on Dec. 10.

NASHVILLE PROBABLE STARTERS

No.^Pos.^Player^Hgt.^Yr.

3^Jessie Lyle^G^5-5^So.

4^G^Lauren Carver^5-7^Sr.

5^G^Kyleigh Scoggins^5-8^Sr.

10^G^Olivia Dean^5-5^Jr.

33^G^Caroline Dean^5-4^So.

Coach: Paul Dean

Conference: 4A-7

Differences from 2022: Nashville replaced two starters, who graduated from its 2022 team, forwards Honesty Taylor and Sidney Townsend, both had size and ability at 5-9. This season's lineup is shorter, but shoots better from the perimeter according to Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Record: 29-3

Path to finals: def. Stuttgart, 81-23 (4A South Regional first round), def. Arkadelphia, 65-28 (4A South Regional semifinal), def. Star City, 81-49 (4A South Regional final), def. Gravette, 85-62 (Class 4A State quarterfinal), def. Gentry, 57-39 (Class 4A State semifinal).

X-factor: Nashville hasn't been in a close game since Dec. 30 when the Scrapperettes won 59-56 against Morrilton, a team which advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals before losing to Farmington. Besides its three losses, only twice did a game go into the fourth quarter for Nashville this season. The finals likely will play out as a very competitive game, something the Scrapperettes aren't accustomed to as of late.

Nashville's starting center, Aaliyah Hollins, a 5-feet-9 junior, sustained an injury with 1:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Scrapperettes' semifinal win over Gentry. Responding to a query after a Tuesday evening softball game, Gravette players, who competed against both state finalists, predicted that her absence in the lineup favors Farmington in the state championship game.

Keys to success: Nashville has thrived by scoring off turnovers created by its pressure, both full court and by using a half-court trap. The Scrapperettes want to maintain that if they can.

Noteworthy: Farmington will the third straight team out of the 4A-1 that Nashville faces in the state tournament. The Scrapperettes beat Gravette in the quarterfinals and Gentry in the semifinals to advance. Paul Dean is 103-23 in four seasons as Nashville's coach. The three losses the Scrapperettes suffered this season were to Class 6A Conway (78-67), defending Class 6A champion North Little Rock (68-51) and defending Class 5A champion Greenwood (80-61).

Only four girls' teams, Farmington, Gentry, Nashville and Star City, made it back to the Class 4A State tournament from 2022.