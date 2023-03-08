SWEPCO capacity project underway on Highway 170

SHREVEPORT, La. – Southwestern Electric Power Co., has announced a construction project to support continued growth within Northwest Arkansas.

The project spans approximately 3.2 miles and begins along state Highway 170 starting at the intersection of Clyde Carnes Road in Farmington and extends south to the intersection with U.S. Highway 62 in Prairie Grove.

SWEPCO crews will replace approximately 90 poles and upgrade primary conductors which will enable future increased capacity to both Farmington and Prairie Grove and future subdivisions.

"We're excited to move forward with this additional investment in Northwest Arkansas. This project will result in more capacity so we can meet future demands in this growing region of Arkansas," said SWEPCO President and COO Brett Mattison.

The project is expected to continue through the end of the year, weather permitting. SWEPCO crews have identified optimal project times so as not to interfere with school schedules at nearby Farmington High School.

Temporary lane closures and possible traffic delays could occur during the project. Some customers may experience a short outage while their service is transferred to the new conductors.

Mattison encouraged all area residents and motorists to drive with caution.

"We care about our community members and our crews and encourage all drivers to take extra precautions and drive safely as we undertake this important work," Mattison said.

SWEPCO serves more than 551,000 customers in three states, including approximately 160,000 in Arkansas.