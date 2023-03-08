Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove seniors, Davis Huitink (left) and Corbin Bowlin, are excited about the start of the spring boys soccer season. The Tigers began the season with a match against their rivals from Lincoln on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove seniors, Davis Huitink (left) and Corbin Bowlin, are excited about the start of the spring boys soccer season. The Tigers began the season with a match against their rivals from Lincoln on Tuesday, Feb. 28.



Print Headline: Tiger boys soccer

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content