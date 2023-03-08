Tigers go 3-1 in opening week

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove reeled off three nonconference wins against one loss to get its fourth baseball season since the return of head coach Mitch Cameron off to a good start last week.

Prairie Grove beat Pottsville, 3-2, on the road Monday, Feb. 27, to open the season, then after dusting Siloam Springs 10-0 at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Tigers sustained an eight inning, 8-7, loss to Magnolia Friday before rebounding Saturday with an 8-6 win over Mayflower.

Base-running miscues looked like they might trip up Prairie Grove against Siloam Springs, but Owen Davenport became the man of the moment, breaking the ice by driving in a run in the first inning, then adding an RBI double in both the second and fourth innings.

Prairie Grove starter Caleb Carte induced a ground out to shortstop Jaxon Beare to record the third out and negate a runner at third as the Tigers eased out of the first inning. Carte was solid beyond that precarious situation. He threw five shutout innings and earned the win, allowing six hits with three strikeouts.

The Tigers turned a double play in the top of the second inning after the Panthers' leadoff hitter beat a throw to first for an infield single.

When Prairie Grove came up to bat in the bottom of the first a base-running error cost them a run when Connor Hubbs got caught off first after leading off with a single. Ryder Orr walked but got tagged out at second when Tate Benoit hit into a fielder's choice for the second out.

Davenport broke the jinx when he singled to drive in a run, establishing a pattern that would repeat.

Davenport finished with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, sparking Prairie Grove to a 4-run second inning with a two-out RBI double. Asher Linn led off the inning by reaching on an error but slipped and fell when a throw went past first and couldn't advance.

No problem, Spencer Allen moved him along the base path with a single into shallow left field. Carte walked and Hubbs plated Linn although a Tiger runner was tagged out headed for second. Orr drove an RBI single down the third base line, which gave the Tigers a 4-o lead.

Davenport took ball two that turned into a passed ball, then belted a double to drive in the Tigers' fifth run.