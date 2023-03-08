WCEL Obituaries for March 8, 2023

photos: Shadrick, Davis

flag: Shock

Mary Louise Cooper

Mary Louise Cooper, age 96, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born March 3, 1926, in Summers, Arkansas, the daughter of James Garfield and Lydia Leona (Hillard) Wilson.

Louise was a very loving person and dedicated to her family, friends and the Cove Creek Holiness Church, which she attended for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Marshall Cooper; son, Eugene, six sisters: Gertrude Cox, Pauline Burks, Bernice Smith, Betty Wilson, Wanda Wilson, and Virginia Glass; five brothers: James Wilson, Johnny Wilson, Charles Wilson, Paul Wilson and Bobby Wilson.

Survivors include her son, Richard Cooper and his wife Kandy; her daughter-in-law, Carolyn Cooper; brother, Loyd Wilson; two sisters, Imogene Biswell and Lucille Wilson; three grandchildren, Lisa Cooper, Lynn Cooper and his wife Stephanie, and Kaylene Davis; three step grandchildren, Tony Price and his wife April, Clint Price and his wife Jennifer, and Lance Price and his wife Michele; five great grandchildren, nine step great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service was held March 1, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Scott Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cove Creek Holiness Church.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Edna Mae Davis

Edna Mae Davis, age 91, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at her home in Farmington, Arkansas. She was born August 12, 1931, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Clifford Thomas and Nora (Collins) Robinson.

Edna was a member of the Farmington Church of Christ. She was a member of the Farmington Fire Department Red Hat Ladies (wives of firemen), a member of the Farmington Library Board and the Round-Tuits Home Extension Club. In 2007, Roland and Edna Davis received an honorary key to the city for their dedication and support to the community. In 2007, both Roland and Edna were privileged to lead the Farmington Christmas Parade as Grand Marshals. Roland and Edna ran Collins and Davis Grocery for 26 years. Edna was always giving back to her Farmington community either in community fundraisers, school functions or holiday gift baskets.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Roland Elmo Davis, and her parents.

Survivors include four children all of Farmington, Arkansas, Ronnie and Glenda Davis, Tommy and Lynn Davis, Nora and Ernie Taylor and Greg and Alta Davis; thirteen grandchildren, Michael Taylor, Joy Hutcherson, Kim Garner, Brad Davis, Carlie Tapley, Sarah Brock, Kelly Rogers, Katie Murr, Jacob McWhorter, Ashley Thomas, Maegan Shreve, Jessica Parker and Shane Davis; twenty-seven great grandchildren, ten great-great grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral service was held 2 p.m., March 7, 2023, at Farmington Church of Christ in Farmington. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery in Farmington, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Farmington Public Library.

Pallbearers were be Andrew Thomas, Bobby Shreve, Bryan Rogers, Craig Murr, Marty Hutcherson, Ryan Brock, and Thad Garner.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Otis Wilborn Shadrick, Sr.

Otis Wilborn Shadrick Sr., 58, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023 at his home. He was born September 10, 1964, in Casa Grande, Arizona, the son of Kenneth Arzell Sr. and Bonita (Hipps) Shadrick.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Arzell Shadrick Sr.; wife, JoAnna Ruth Shadrick; sons, Jeremy Wayne Shadrick and Otis Wilborn Shadrick, Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Jenifer Curtsinger and husband Dalton; sons, Christopher Adam Shadrick and wife Nikki, Zachariah Arzell Shadrick and wife Kristen, Kendall Levi Shadrick and Matthew Wilborn Shadrick; grandchildren, Lucas, Zoey, Raylynn, Duke, Wyatt, Payten, Axel and Lainey Jo; his mother, Bonita Edens; sister, Cathy Lawhorn; brothers, Kenneth Shadrick Jr., Alan Shadrick and Kevin Shadrick.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 6-7 p.m., at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Whitehouse Cemetery Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Tracy Stanley Shock

Tracy Stanley Shock, 62, of Farmington, died February 26, 2023, in Farmington. He was born March 12, 1960, in Torrance, Calif., to George Carthel and Bonnie Sue Shinn Shock.

Tracy was a United States Marine veteran. He was a concrete truck driver for Gene Nichols Trucking Company. He enjoyed going camping, boating, playing with his dogs but mostly spending time with his daughter and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Erica Greenleaf and husband, Michael of West Fork; two brothers, Woody Shock of Conway and Danny Shock of West Hollywood, Calif.; one sister, Carolyn Stewart of Elkins; and two grandchildren, Sophia and Jayce Greenleaf.

Funeral services were at 12:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at Beard's Funeral Chapel with burial following at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Robin JoAnn Wornkey

Robin JoAnn Wornkey, age 54, a resident of Van Buren, Arkansas, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born February 26, 1969, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Billy John and Barbara (Pennel) Page.

Robin was an employee of Mattress King. She enjoyed movie nights, playing cards with her family and attending sports activities of her children including Special Olympics with Harlee. She made beautiful personalized baby quilts for family and friends and enjoyed painting.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Rev. Coy and Lorena Page, and her maternal grandparents, Harley and Florean Pennel.

Survivors include her husband, Archie Wornkey; her son, Zach Wornkey; two daughters, Harlee and Hannah Wornkey; her parents, Barbara and Jim Hunter, and Billy John and Auda Ray Page; one brother, Chris Page and his wife Lisa; three sisters, Jackie Bond, Jamie Beth Pratt and Jennifer Bohannon and her husband Kevin; her aunt, Beverly Pharr and her husband Mike, Loretta Wilcox and her husband Ronnie, and Kathey Wilson and her huband Stan; a special great-nephew, Kingston Massey; her husband's sisters, Marty, Pat and Linda; her husband's brothers, Ed, Michael George and John; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends, Charity Hall, Crystal Garner and Stephanie Young; and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Van Buren Butterfield Assembly of God Church. The funeral service was held March 3, 2023, at the church. Burial was in the Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, Arkansas.

Guestbook will be available at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove for anyone wishing to stop in and sign.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.