What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Kindergarten registration, screening

Registration for kindergarten at Folsom and Williams elementary schools is now open online at www.farmcards.org (menu, parents, kindergarten registration). The schools will have kindergarten screening on March 30 at two different times, from 8:15-10 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Parents should bring their child in for a 15-minute screening time and a school tour.

Children's Storytime

Farmington Public Library has its storytime for children from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. The library is located at 175 W. Cimarron Place, across from the Farmington Post Office.

LINCOLN

Children's Storytime

Lincoln Public Library has storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. The address is 107 W. Bean St., off Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Library book sale

Friends of PG Library will have its $1/bag or $3/box used book sale, from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 11 in the pavilion of the library parking lot.

Spring Storytime

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.