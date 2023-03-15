Busy at Lincoln Senior Center

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Agnes Long of Prairie Grove works on a puzzle at Lincoln Senior Center. Long said she has been going to the Lincoln center for about 12 years.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Agnes Long of Prairie Grove works on a puzzle at Lincoln Senior Center. Long said she has been going to the Lincoln center for about 12 years.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Playing cards is one of the favorite activities at Lincoln Senior Center, 116 E. Park St. This group is playing Tic. Other activities are chair volleyball, beanbag baseball, Drums Alive, strength training, bingo and live music.

