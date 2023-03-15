Farmington girls basketball state champions

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington sophomore Kaycee McCumber dives on a loose ball at the defensive end of the court. Somehow she managed to pass off to teammate Marin Adams and gain possession for Farmington as the Lady Cardinals won the Class 4A State championship in girls basketball by defeating Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Jenna Lawrence shoots a 3-pointer from the right wing during the second half of the Lady Cardinals' 65-61 victory over Nashville in the Class 4A State championship on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Farmington finished the season as 4A-1 Conference champions, District 4A-1 tournament champions, 4A North Regional champions and Class 4A State champions with an overall record of 35-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington junior Hannah Moss leaps out to contest a 3-point by Nashville's Kyleigh Scoggins in the fourth quarter of the Class 4A State championship girls basketball game. Farmington beat Nashville, 65-61, and held the Scrapperettes to 3-of-18 shooting from 3-point range during the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Farmington finished with an overall record of 35-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington senior Jenna Lawrence holds the Lady Cardinals newly-won Class 4A State championship girls basketball trophy high after defeating Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Farmington finished the season as 4A-1 Conference champions, District 4A-1 tournament champions, 4A North Regional champions and Class 4A State champions with an overall record of 35-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington head girls basketball coach Brad Johnson and senior Jenna Lawrence both broke into tears of joy during a celebratory hug after the Lady Cardinals won Class 4A State championship girls basketball by defeating Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington junior Reese Shirey gets interviewed as the Lady Cardinals celebrate winning the Class 4A State championship in girls basketball for the second time since 2020. Farmington held off Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington students and cheerleaders shout out their support for the Lady Cardinals during the Class 4A State championship girls basketball game. Farmington defeated defending champion, Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The Lady Cardinals finished the season as 4A-1 Conference champions, District 4A-1 tournament champions, 4A North Regional champions and Class 4A State champions with an overall record of 35-1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader A referee indicates a 1-on-1 free-throw situation. Farmington junior Reese Shirey drained both shots to give the Lady Cardinals a 63-59 lead late in the Class 4A State championship girls basketball game. Shirey scored 15 points as Farmington upstaged defending champion, Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington sophomore Marin Adams drives against Nashville during the Class 4A State championship girls basketball game. Adams led all scorers with 22 points, making 8-of-12 shots to lead the Lady Cardinals past Nashville, 65-61, in the state finals on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Adams also posted 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots in the contest.

