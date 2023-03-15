Lady Cardinals pound Siloam Springs 21-3

FARMINGTON -- Shaking off a sluggish start, Farmington (2-0) romped 21-3 over Siloam Springs in a nonconference softball game that lasted just three innings on Tuesday, March 8.

The Lady Cardinals started slowly but brought out their bats to score 21 runs in the second inning led by nine hole hitter Emmalee Farmer, who batted twice in the inning. She singled her first time up, driving in a run, then later homered and drove in a total of seven runs for the Lady Cardinals.

"It was a little tough because I don't think we started the game with the right level of intensity. In the second inning obviously we swung the bats well, made them make some plays. It was just one of those things that got away from them," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey.

Siloam Springs pushed a run across in the first when Aspeyn Downing doubled on a 2-1 count but all that did was make the Lady Cardinals suddenly gain focus.

Farmington loaded the bases in the bottom of the second. Mallory Sills drew a walk, scoring a run and tying the game.

The deadlock quickly vanished like a blip on the radar.

Farmer drove in two runs with a single. Disdaining an 0-2 count, Kyleigh Cook singled to plate another run, and the rout was on.

Justine Davidson reached a full-count, then tripled to clear the bases. Skyler Riddle singled and Isabella Hulsey doubled with each hit scoring a run. Farmington starter Kennedy Griggs helped her cause by doubling and driving in a pair of runs.

Farmer blasted the first pitch she saw out of the ballpark, driving in three runs on her second time up in the inning.

Siloam Springs couldn't stop the bleeding.

Davidson's sacrifice fly scored a run. Farmington padded its run tally with three more on two Lady Panther errors. Sills singled on a 0-1 count, driving in a run, and yet another Siloam Springs error resulted in two more runs for Farmington.

"I was glad the way we competed in the second inning a whole lot more than the first inning. Kennedy wasn't as sharp as she was the other night [during a 2-1 season-opening win over Springdale HarBer], but she threw enough strikes. Defensively, we had a few loose plays that gave them opportunities. We got to get better," Jason Shirey said.

The Lady Cardinals competed without two of their top pitchers in sisters, Kamryn and Morgan Uher; junior outfielder Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter who figures prominently in the offense; and senior Peyton Denham, a four year varsity player. That quartet remained with Farmington's girls basketball team, preparing to compete in the Class 4A State finals on Thursday against Nashville at the Bank OZK Arena at Hot Springs.

"We are missing some kids but that should be seen as an opportunity by the others to push for more playing time to make it difficult for those others coming back, and that's kind of our hope there is that it lengthens our lineup out and it gives us options off the bench too, whether it be base-running, defense or hitting," Jason Shirey said.

Davidson and Griggs drove in four runs apiece for the Lady Cardinals, who finished 10 for 19 as a team at the plate with 10 hits and 21 RBIs against only one strikeout.

Griggs earned the win in the chalked circle, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a pair of walks.

Hannah Mather took the loss for Siloam Springs. She lasted one inning, surrendering nine hits and 14 runs while striking out one.