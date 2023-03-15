Submitted photo National FFA Vice-President Erik Robinson visited Lincoln High School and facilitated workshops for Lincoln FFF members.

Submitted photo Lincoln animal science students participate in the daily care and management of the FFA chapter's Southdown sheep.

Submitted photo Ashlyn Hanson, Lincoln FFA alumnus, spoke at a chapter meeting about her experiences in Lincoln FFA, UofA and now as a Farm Credit Services team member.

Submitted photo Noah Atha and Kendal Pergeson were inducted into Arkansas State Fair's Purple Circle for the grand champion animals they exhibited at the fair.

Submitted photo Lincoln High FFA members Hope Oliver and Jalynn Barenberg help with the laparoscopy artificial insemination clinic hosted at Lincoln Animal Science center.

Submitted photo Dr. Joe Atha was a guest speaker at a chapter meeting where he discussed the opportunities within veterinary science.

Submitted photo Lincoln FFA had three state champion teams qualify and compete at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. Food Science and Ag Communications finished as a silver emblem team. Noah Atha finished bronze in Creed Speaking. Laci Kyle finished third place in the nation in agricultural communications.

