Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Joshua Weber, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 4 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cory Turner, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Payne, 42, of Lincoln, was cited March 3 in connection with possession of controlled substance.

Michael Schwab, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 5 in connection with theft of property.

Charles Patton, 40, of Cane Hill, was cited March 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dakota Taylor, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 1 in connection with fleeing, resisting arrest.

Joshua Jacobson, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old boy of Fayetteville was cited March 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Shultz, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tammi Johnson, 48, of Rogers, was cited March 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hunter Edwards, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Lendall Westbrook, 56, of Hindsville, was cited March 6 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Sean Fleishman, 52, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Tuttle, 33, of Farmington, was cited March 7 on a warrant for contempt of court.