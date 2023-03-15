Restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling, and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Feb. 27

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington.

Critical violations: Service towels were piled around the knob to turn on water at the server handwash sink. Line handwash sink was out of soap. Cooked chimi meat in the walk-in has fuzzy growths on the meat. Eggs in the prep table were over ready-to-eat food, raw beef in the walk-in was over ready-to-eat food, a pan of raw meat was defrosting on top of a beer keg in the walk-in. Two pans of meat in the walk-in were dated 02/15/23. A bottle of Windex was hanging off the soda syrup rack, a spray can of body spray was being stored on top of a keg. Multiple spray bottles at the bar and a bottle in the ladies room were not labeled. Noncritical violations: The menu has the consumer advisory, but no asterisk next to the product to which it is applicable. Dumpster lid was open.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Two cans of food were dented on the edge/seam/seal.

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: The restroom was out of paper towels. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sonic Drive-In

112 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: Cold brew 1 in the ice cream prep was at 45 degrees, cold brew 2 in the ice cream prep was at 46 degrees, orange juice in the ice cream prep was at 47 degrees. Noncritical violations: None.

March 1

Lisa Wood Day Care

10888 Otter Road, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Current permit is not available.

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Filled sani-buckets were being stored on the floor. The door to the walk-in cooler has a tear exposing insulation. Core violations: Current permit was not posted.

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar

68 E. Main St., Suite C, Farmington.

Critical violations: A shaker of powdered sugar was not labeled. Noncritical violations: None.

March 2

Ms. Nikki's Daycare

101 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Permit expired 08/31/2022.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Bethel Brew, 13331 Bethel Blacktop Road, Farmington; Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School, 322 N. Broyles St., Farmington; Sweet Scoops, 68 E. Main St., Farmington.

