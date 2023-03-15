State park plans Spring Break activities

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is hosting the following programs during Spring Break. Make plans to attend some of these.

Wednesday, March 22

10-10:30 a.m. -- Civil War Mascots. Did you know a variety of animals accompanied Civil War soldiers to the battlefield? Learn more about them and the role they played in camp life. Meet at the Bandstand.

11-11:30 a.m. – Freedom Codes. Songs, signals and a road to freedom were all coded by railroad language. Visitors will be introduced to the Underground Railroad and the many ways that enslaved people communicated along their journey to freedom. Meet at the Bandstand.

1-1:30 p.m. – Detectives of the Past. Join the park interpreter to discover how historians use primary sources to understand the past. Meet at the Bandstand.

3-4 p.m. -- Historic House Tour. The families who settled here long before the Civil War share many of the same values and traditions we hold today. Explore the similarities and differences between our ways of life on this guided tour through the park's historic buildings. Meet at Hindman Hall. ($6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

Thursday, March 23

10-10:30 a.m. – Reading with a Ranger. Not only were the lives of adults affected by the Civil War, but children's lives were also. Hear a story about a little girl who witnessed the Civil War's start and end in her backyard. Meet at the Amphitheater.

11-11:30 a.m. – Corn Husk Creatures. Manufactured toys and goods were scarce on the Ozark frontier, so kids had fun with the resources available to them in their natural environment. Join us for this fun, historic activity that was passed from Native Americans to pioneers to us. Meet at the Amphitheater.

1-1:30 p.m. - The Old Knapsack: A Soldier's Companion. Visitors will learn more about this Civil War-style backpack and what soldiers carried on their backs. Meet at the Amphitheater.

3-3:30 p.m. – Sounds of the Times: Music of the 1860s. Music helped lift spirits in times of war. Join Park Interpreter Mattison as we listen to songs that were heard in camps and on the streets back home. Meet at the Amphitheater.

Friday, March 24

10-10:30 a.m. – Telegraph Technology: Morse Code. The telegraph changed the course of the Civil War and dramatically impacted the Battle of Prairie Grove. Come explore wartime communications and learn to decipher Morse Code. Meet at the Bandstand.

11-11:30 a.m. – Name that Contraption. Ozark settlers used a wide variety of gadgets to help them accomplish their everyday tasks. Visitors will be put to the test as they try to identify some 19th-century "contraptions" and how they were used. Meet at the Latta Kitchen.

1-1:30 p.m. – Cold, Dark and Safe. The Morton Cellar offered local families safety during the heat of battle on December 7, 1862. Learn about their experiences where they hid 160 years ago. Meet at the Morton Hayfield Battle Overlook (Stop 11 of the Driving Tour).

3- 3:30 p.m. – Nature Journaling. We will use our senses to describe and record our observations in the park while nature journaling. No skill or experience is necessary. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Saturday, March 25

10-10:30 a.m. – Map to the Past. Studying historic maps helps us see how much things have changed or remained the same. Together, with the park interpreter, visitors will assemble a large interactive map of the Prairie Grove Battlefield as we explore the changes that have taken place over the past 160 years. Meet at the Schoolhouse.

11-11:30 a.m. – Pioneer Games. Stilts, sack races and Hoops and Graces are just part of the fun waiting for you at Pioneer Games. Meet at the Schoolhouse.

2-3 p.m. – Historic House Tour. Meet at Hindman Hall. ($6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

3-4 p.m. -- Battlefield Tour. Lives were forever changed here on December 7, 1862. Join us for a 1⁄2 mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting took place. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Sunday, March 26

2-3 p.m. – Historic House Tour. Meet at Hindman Hall. ($6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

5:30-6 p.m. -- Curator Corner. Historic artifacts help illustrate the many stories of Prairie Grove Battlefield. Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at the Collection Management Facility, next to the Amphitheater.